Rose Marie Brocke passed away peacefully Thursday, June 9, 2022, after a seven-year battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was born to Fritz and Bessie Kaufman on an unusually cold day in a farmhouse outside of Genesee on June 21, 1940. She was a fighter from the beginning as her parents were unsure if she was going to make it.
They placed her in a basket on the opened oven door of the wood cook stove to warm her, and with her strong spirit, she pulled through. Growing up, Rose and her family, which included her parents and six siblings, moved around multiple times but ended up settling in Orofino.
Rose met her husband, Darrel, in 1956, when she was 16. Her sister, Peggy, was going on a date, and the date told Darrel that Peggy had a sister, so Darrel tagged along with his friend to pick up Peggy and asked Rose if she wanted to go with. That was the beginning of their life together. Rose told Darrel in the spring of 1957, “I don’t believe in long engagements” so they were married Aug. 18, 1957. She then graduated from Kendrick High School the following year. Rose and Darrel would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this summer. The young couple made their home in Kendrick and went on to have three children. Terrie was the first to arrive, followed by Jim then Mike.
While Darrel was working at the family business, Rose stayed home to raise the children and keep the household up and running. She was an excellent homemaker, always cooking and baking to keep her family fed. She was even featured in the Lewiston Tribune, where she highlighted some of her favorite recipes. While raising children in the small town of Kendrick, Rose formed a close bond with the other young mothers in town. They were known as “the group” while raising children, and later the “menopause mafia” after the children were grown and gone. The group would meet every weekday for coffee and catching up at the cafe in town. Many of grandchildren, daughters and daughters-in-law attended “coffee” with the group over the years and all have lots of wonderful memories from their routine gathering.
Throughout the years, in between raising her family, Rose held a variety of different jobs. She was employed at the TV store in Kendrick that was owned by the Brocke family for a time, and later in life, became a certified CNA and worked as a caregiver for multiple elderly people. She and Darrel managed the warehouse rental properties and completed all of the maintenance on them for many years. Rose also cleaned the Brocke warehouses for many years. There was no “clean” like Rose’s clean. She had a very high standard and made sure everything was spick-and-span for the workers at the warehouse.
Rose was always active in her community and found ways to assist. She was a 4-H leader when her children were growing up, where she taught sewing. She also cooked for the Lions Club for 13 years and sat on the election board for many years as well. During the annual Locust Blossom Festival, you could always find her sorting beans, preparing for the barbecue and then selling buttons in the button booth.
Rose had many hobbies that kept her busy. She could frequently be found outside, working in her flower beds and making their home a more beautiful place. She weeded and planted, and then weeded and planted some more. She had a large garden for many years where she grew a bounty of produce. Canning was an annual tradition for Rose. Canned peaches, pears, cherries and pickled beets could always be found in the cellar and were enjoyed by all. Rose was also an extremely talented seamstress. She could make anything — from a wedding dress for Terrie to Christmas dresses and prom dresses for the grandchildren, and anything in between. You could always find a stack of pants needing mending from the working men in her life. When Rose mended, you could count on it to last. Throughout the years she made countless afghans, quilts, doll furniture and needle work projects. Graduation presents and arrivals of new babies were always gifted a beautiful afghan or quilt, made with love by Rose.
Rose had a work ethic that could be beat by very few, and she always had a can-do attitude. She was not only a homemaker, but a carpenter, painter, interior decorator and artist. If there was something that she wanted done, she would find a way to accomplish it. Whatever she did, she did it well. There was no partially completing a project or doing it half-heartedly.
Rose had the most kind and gentle spirit. She was never in a bad mood and it was rare, if ever, that a negative word left her mouth. Many babies and children were blessed in their life to have the loving, tender touch of Rose. Not just happiness, but pure joy exuded from Rose every time that babies were around, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Of all the wonderful things that she was, what she excelled at most was loving her family. Her touch, her actions, her words and her sacrifice all demonstrated how much she loved her family. She never hesitated to drop everything to help anyone who needed it. She gladly gave her time to meet the needs of others, putting their needs before her own. Rose will be forever missed by her family and all of the many people that knew and loved her.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents, Bessie and Fritz Kaufman, and in-laws, George and Emma Brocke. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Darrel Brocke; daughter Terrie Hines (Rick), of Lewiston; son Jim Brocke (Lori), of Kendrick; son Mike Brocke (Sonya), of Kendrick; grandchildren Dustin Brocke (Tanya), of Kendrick, Alecia Zenner (Clint), of Genesee, Amber Brocke of Kendrick, Adam Hines (Monique), of Phoenix, Heather Brocke, of Lewiston, and Lexi Kovesdi (Casey), of Lewiston; great grandchildren Curtis and Felix Brocke, Mick and Mylie Zenner, Rhett and Thayne Zenner, Brooke and Bostyn Hines, Zoey Baker and Harvey and Alton Kovesdi; sisters Peggy Lohman (Gerald), of Kendrick, Jeannette Reiland (Jim), of Lewiston, and Vicki Lynn; brothers Bob Kaufman, of Peck, Bill Kaufman, of Orofino, and Larry Kaufman (Lori), of Orofino; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. June 28, Malcolm Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston. A reception will follow at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, immediately after the service. Donations can be made in Rose’s honor to the Kendrick-Juliaetta Fire Department or a charity of your choice.