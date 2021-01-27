Rose C. (Geis) Steiger, 89, of Kamiah, passed away of natural causes Saturday morning, Jan. 23, 2021. She had most recently been living at Meadowlark assisted living in Grangeville.
Mom was born Aug. 3, 1931, to Michael and Anna Poxleitner Geis in Cottonwood. She attended St. Joseph parochial school in Cottonwood.
She married Richard Steiger on Nov. 3, 1949. After a short time living in Lewiston, they spent many years living in Ferdinand. A short period of time was then spent in Elk City and finally they settled in Kamiah.
Mom enjoyed gardening and canning for the family, baking and sewing. In the past few years, she became an avid reader and was seen often at the Kamiah library picking out three or four books at a time. After entering Grangeville Health and Rehab and then moving to Meadowlark assisted living, it became a real challenge to find something she hadn’t already read.
She is survived by her three sons, Mike (Patricia), Tom (Vivienne) and John (Cindy), all of Kamiah, and two daughters, Jane (Ken) Mclaughlin, of Sweetwater, and Christine (Tom) Dunning, of Cottonwood, Calif.; 15 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Also surviving her are three sisters, Rita Walker, of Alabama, Margie Gentry, of Orofino, and Frances Nuttman, of Grangeville.
Mom was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Richard; brothers John (infant), Xavier (Sabie), Martin, John, Joe, Ray and George; and sisters Ann McKinley, Mary (Wassmuth) Brown, Grace Remacle and Martha Rieman.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ronald Sigler, Dr. Justin Jones, Kathy Ward and her neighbors, Lee and Carol Hamilton.
A rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, Kamiah, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at Kamiah Cemetery. Luncheon will follow back at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Kamiah. Arrangements are under the direction of the Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Catherine’s Church, Kamiah, or Syringa Hospice, Grangeville.