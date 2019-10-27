Roscoe Raines “Bob” Dowell, 95, of Lewiston, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at the Idaho State Veterans Home, from an age-related illness.
Bob was born to Roscoe Calvin Dowell and Marguerite Thelma Gray on Oct. 1, 1924, in College Mound, Mo. He attended his early years of education in Nampa. From 1943 to 1945, he served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in New Guinea, Bismarck Archipelago, Luzon and Philippines. He held the rank of private first class and was awarded three Bronze Stars and a Good Conduct Medal.
He married Wilma Dorlene Dodd on June 24, 1949, in Nampa. While in Nampa, Bob worked for a magazine distributor from 1949 to 1956. He worked for the grocery businesses Fleenor’s in Walla Walla and Buttrey’s in Lewiston. In 1985, Bob and Wilma moved to Boise, where he worked with Red Wing shoes and eventually retired. After Wilma’s death in 1995, Bob moved to Lewiston in 2002.
Dad loved being with his family. He also enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, riding horses, fishing and tried a little golf later in life, but wanted to ride a horse while doing so. He was a people person who never met a stranger.
He is survived by his brother, Gerald L. Dowell, of San Diego; daughter Dianna (Barry) L. Ellis, of Lewiston; son Danny K. Dowell, of Lewiston; granddaughter Keely (Ryan) Hamilton, of Lewiston; grandson Christopher Dowell, of Clarkston; granddaughter Cara (Chad) Hibbard, of Lewiston; great-grandchildren Reid Hibbard, Easton Hamilton and Hadlei Hamilton, all of Lewiston; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; wife Wilma Dorlene Dowell; brother Bill Dowell; son Michael Dowell; daughter Kathleen Dowell; grandson Ryan Ellis; and daughter-in-law Cindy Dowell.
A funeral service and burial is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at Cloverdale Funeral Home in Boise. In lieu of flowers, you may send contributions to the Idaho State Veterans Home, 821 21st Ave., Lewiston, ID 83501.
Dad, we will miss you and love you forever.