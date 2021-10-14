Rosaline “Rose” Smith passed away Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Coeur d’Alene because of multiple organ failure.
Rose was born Feb. 15, 1933, to Frederick John Demean and Jennie Ruth (Boldman) Demean in Dawson Creek, British Columbia. The family moved around British Columbia for a few years while their father was in the Canadian military, and eventually landed in Long Branch, Ontario, now a part of Etobicoke, Ontario, a suburb of Toronto.
In Rose’s midteens, her parents divorced and Ruth moved the family to Culdesac, then to Clarkston, then to Weippe.
Rose met Donley “Gene” Smith in Weippe. They married in January 1951 and moved to Orofino where Gene worked for the Riverside Lumber Company. Rose worked at the former State Hospital North for many years before becoming a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, retiring in 1997 after 20 years’ service.
Rose’s hobbies were many: quilting, coin and stamp collecting, and sewing, but her love of bowling trumped all others. A heart valve replacement ended her bowling career in 2010.
Rose was preceded in death by her husband; both her parents; three sisters, Mildred Johnson, of Clarkston, Laura Luppinacci and Calla Demean, of Lewiston; brothers John (Jack) Demean and Don Demean, also of Lewiston; and son Donley Lauren (Don) Smith, of Orofino. Rosaline was the last surviving member of the Demean “Silent Generation” siblings.
Rosaline is survived by sons Lethco (Buster) Smith and daughter-in-law Rebecca, of Federal Way, Wash., Bennett Smith, of Reno, Nev., Dennis Smith, of Orofino, and daughter Calla Heywood, of Weippe; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A service has not been scheduled because of the current pandemic, but hopefully that will happen soon.