Rosalie Devlin, the widow of Dr. Andrew Devlin, OB/GYN, passed away in Pullman on Saturday, April 9, 2022, with family at her side. She was 98 years old. She is survived by her children: Connie Makse, of Trail, B.C.; Susan (Rob) Koenig, of Pasco; Janice (Tom) Charles, of Spokane; Andrea (Jim) Gall, of Bothell; and Drew (Ruth), of Bozeman, Mont. Rosalie was the loving grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Her generosity of spirit and wry humor will be missed. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Leona Zimmer, of Grand Rapids, Mich., as well as cousins, nephews and nieces.
Rosalie was preceded in death by her husband; parents Stephen and Martha Zimmer; her brothers, Bernard Zimmer, and Jerome Zimmer; and her sister Frances Poelhuis.
Born Feb. 22, 1924, in Evansville, Ind., Rosalie grew up in a devout Roman Catholic family that cherished and practiced their faith every day. She graduated from Reitz Memorial High School and after business training, worked as a secretary for the Boy Scouts of America’s office.
In 1944, at a moment in time typical of “The Greatest Generation,” Rosalie met a young medic from Spokane, Andy Devlin, at a Catholic USO dance in Evansville. They wed July 30, 1945.
In the busy years that followed, Rosalie taught herself how to design dresses, knit sweaters, garden, cook, and most of all to create a loving home based in the Catholic faith in God that never failed her.
Later, with children grown and off to college, there was time to be a Cougar Booster, serve as an officer of the Sacred Heart Altar Society, the Hospital Auxiliary, join a quilting group, enjoy classic films and read books, and snuff bottle shopping.
Rosalie faced Andy’s declining health with fortitude and love. After his death in 1998, she joined Curves (her workout friends called her their “role model”), the Merry Widows’ lunch group, traveled the U.S. with Susan and Rob and internationally with Drew and Ruth to Paris, St. Petersburg; Taipei, Prague and Hong Kong. Rosalie also supported her church, a variety of missions and worthy causes.
For the last six months she was beautifully cared for her at Kimani House, also with Kindred Hospice care. The family would like to thank Marilyn, Kathy Linn and Susan Clark for their friendship with Rosalie at Bishop Place and Nancy Kimani and her staff for making our mother’s last months so safe and loving. Other long-time friends to honor are: Marge McFaul, Marie Eoff, Mary and John Huberty, and David and John Seamans.
The rosary service will be held at 7 p.m. May 12 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pullman. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. May 13 at Sacred Heart, followed by lunch in the Parish Hall. Vault inurnment will be at the IOOF Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed on the Facebook page of Sacred Heart Catholic Church or on the church’s website at sacredheartpullman.org.
Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. The family suggests memorial donations to Sacred Heart Church, 440 NE Ash, Pullman, WA 99163. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.