Rosalie Fuchs Mosher died Friday, April 15, 2022, of pancreatic cancer. She was 79 years old. Mom was born Nov. 7, 1942, to Gus and Julie Fuchs and was the oldest of seven children. Her elementary years were spent attending Holy Family Catholic School. She graduated Clarkston High School in 1960 and then went to Mr. Lees Beauty School. That is where her famous red hair came from. Mom said her instructor picked that color out for her and she stayed with it.
On Sept. 7, 1963, Mom married our dad, Martin Mosher, and they lived in Lewiston. A year later, Becki was born, and the next year came Deanna. Raymond cinched up the family in 1969 and it was complete. She was a homemaker and taught us kids how to save money and to shop wisely. When we got older, Mom and Dad joined the CB club and went dancing. Before mom started work outside the home, she ran a daycare for a few years. She then went to work as a cook for Lewiston Care Center until injured on the job.
After she was able to work again, mom found her place as a crosswalk guard at Camelot Elementary. And many of the children, now adults, still remember her kindness toward them. Mom’s favorite thing to do was making crafts and her favorite saying when asked “How are you?” was “I am here!”
Rosalie was preceded in death by her father and mother; and brothers Andy and Richard. She is survived by her husband, Martin Mosher; and their children, Becki (Mark) Sater, Deanna (Tim) Nielson and Raymond (Della). She is also survived by seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, along with her siblings Gary (Judy) Fuchs, Susan (John) Culetto, Chris Fuchs and Cindy (Gregg) Paris.
The family is planning a memorial for her Aug. 27. For those who would like to come, please reach out to a family member for more information.