Rosalia Bernadine Sattler was born July 15, 1927, in Cottonwood, and died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Life Care Center of Lewiston.
Rosalia Bernadine Beckman married Stanley P. Sattler June 25, 1946, at Cottonwood. Rosalia and her husband, Stanley, moved from Cottonwood to Clarkston in the fall of 1947, following the birth of their oldest son, Robert J. Sattler. In 1973, Rosalia and Stanley moved to Lewiston. Following Stanley’s passing in 1981, Rosalia continued to live in Lewiston, and later moved into Life Care Center of Lewiston.
During her first few years of marriage, Rosalia was focused on raising a family of three sons and maintaining an active household. Her activities included becoming a good cook, an accomplished seamstress and quiltmaker. Family was always first and foremost in her thoughts and activities. When the youngest of the three sons went off to elementary school, she worked retail and grocery stores. She spent the last 14 years of her employment delivering the Lewiston Tribune to the Camas Prairie. She was well known by her clients for her dependability and long-term friendship. She retired in 1992 at age 65.
Rosalia spent her first few years of childhood on a small farm in Keuterville. It was important to her parents that she and her siblings attend school in Cottonwood, and the family moved prior to her first year of elementary school. Rosalia graduated from St. Gertrude’s Academy in Cottonwood in 1945. As the oldest of eight children, Mom learned to cook and sew at an early age. She was responsible for her young siblings, as her mother needed assistance with the daily household chores.
Family was Rosalia’s first love. Along with her husband, Stan, she raised three sons. Grandchildren became her next love, and she followed their lives and activities to the best of her ability. She made beautiful hand-tied quilts for most of her grandchildren. As a young child of the Great Depression, followed by her teenage years during World War II, she would often share stories of life without many of the basics we take for granted today. Sugar was a treat for her and her family, as was candy. If they did not raise it in the garden, or make it by hand, they oftentimes went without.
Survivors include son and daughter-in-law Thomas A. Sattler (Karen Sattler), of Clarkston, and son and daughter-in-law James R. Sattler (Nancy Sattler,) of Clarkston; sister Bernadette Olander, of Lewiston; sister and brother-in-law Florence Seubert (Beredict Seubert), of Lewiston; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Agnes Beckman; spouse Stanley P. Sattler; son Robert J. Sattler; sisters Dorothy Wensman and Eunice Feucht; and brothers Richard Beckman, Bernard Beckman and Joseph Beckman.
A funeral Mass is set for 11 a.m. Sept. 27 at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting a donation to the American Cancer Society, as Rosalia was a breast cancer survivor. Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.