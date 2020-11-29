Rosalea Darleen Sutton passed away at her home Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, with her loving son, William, and granddaughter Casey by her side.
She was born to Roy and Caroline (Seever) Whittum in Coeur d’Alene on May 31, 1938. Rosalea attended school in Juliaetta and graduated from Kendrick High School as valedictorian of the Class of 1956. She was a majorette in the band.
Following high school, Rosalea moved to Spokane where she went to work at Burgans Furniture in the credit office. She was enrolled in business law and credit classes. In 1958, she married Tom Gray in Coeur d’Alene and they made their home in Lewiston. Tom was in the military, so the family moved often. In 1970-71, the family spent time in Schweinfurt, Germany, and Rosalea volunteered with the Army Youth Association (AYA). She reorganized the EM MCO Wives Club for Tom’s unit, managed the thrift store, and chaperoned teenagers at their events. They traveled to Garmish in Ensbrook, Austria, and all over Europe because Tom coached sports for the AYA. Soon after they divorced. She married Blaine Sutton in 1973 and helped raise three of his four children until they divorced in 1979, and she never remarried.
She worked for Pacific Northwest Bell phone company for nearly 20 years until she retired. Then she was the campground host at Harrison for a few years. She has been a volunteer at the St. Maries Senior Center for the past 14 years. Over the years, she has also volunteered at the Plummer Meal-Site, Eagles, YWCA and the Boys Club in Lewiston. She genuinely enjoyed her volunteer work and the beautiful outdoors. She also enjoyed gardening, fishing and getting firewood.
Rosalea was one of the strongest, most independent women you could ever meet. She was a very generous and kindhearted woman to everyone. Her family was her pride and joy. She gave so much and asked for so little. She was loved by all who knew her and she will be missed immensely. Her family would like to thank everyone for all of the phone calls, visits, cards, love and support you gave to her over the past few months as she fought her battle with cancer. A very special thank you to Eldon Glenn for the love you showed to Rosalea over the years.
Rosalea is survived by her children, Thomas Gray Jr., of Delta Junction, Alaska, William (Angela) Gray, of St. Maries, and Russell (Traci) Gray, of Wakefield, Kan., and stepchildren Ruby Sutton, of Houston, LeRoy and Jerry Sutton, of Lewiston, and Candy (Rob) Nielson, of Juliaetta. Also surviving are her siblings, Ron (Resa) Whittum, of Clarkston, and Sherelyn Pedigo, of Tillamook, Ore., and Marcy (Bud) Smith, of Culdesac; 13 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Kelly Gray and Mickey Gray; sister Alice Gruell; and stepbrothers Ralph Otto and Ray Otto.
Because of Operation Lockstep and the Great Reset, at this time memorial services will be planned at a later date. Please visit her online tribute at hodgefuneralhome.com.