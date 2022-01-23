Ronold “Ronnie” Jack Adkins, 87, passed away at his home in Quartzsite, Ariz. Wednesday, Jan. 5 2022, of complications due to a stroke. Ronnie was excited to see his Lord and Savior whom he had accepted in his final years of life.
Ron was born Aug. 22, 1934, in New Castle, Wyo., to Florence Wantz Adkins and Commodore Adkins. The family moved to Clarkston in 1944 where he attended school. He was married to Dawn Thumb, whom he later divorced. They had one child, Stephanie Adkins, and a granddaughter, Breanna Farrell, who were the love of his life.
He began working at the age of 16 and later started P and R Cabinets, Max Mini Storage and A and P Self Storage in Clarkston which he later sold and retired to his home in Arizona.
Ronnie loved his family and friends and his favorite pastime was being in the great outdoors 4-wheeling with them. He was an extremely generous person and left his mark on so many lives. He was a humble pillar of our community. His legacy will live on for many years to come.
Ron is survived by his daughter Stephanie Adkins, (Gary Wilkey), who lived with him in Arizona; his sisters, Velma Armstrong of Lewiston, Dorothy Parsons of Clarkston, Pauline Snodderly Heustis (Kenny), of Clarkston WA; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Commodore Adkins; mother, Florence Wantz Adkins; brothers, Vernon, Dwayne and Dwight Adkins; sisters, Jane Schlecht and Barb Semmes; and his granddaughter, Breanna Shay Farrell.
Ronnie looked at the positive in everything. He had a joyful way about him and one of the last things he said was, “how much gas money will I need to get to Heaven?”. Stephanie told him it doesn’t cost anything when you go on angel’s wings. Ronnie flew home the next morning on the wings of angels. Cremation will take place in Parker, Ariz., and Desert Lawn Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. A 4-wheeler memorial ride in Arizona will take place at a later date. Memorial donations may be sent to Stephanie Adkins at P.O. Box 3243, Quartzite, AZ 85359 to help with funeral expenses.