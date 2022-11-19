Ronald Wilbur Oatman

Aug. 14, 1934 — Nov. 14, 2022

Ronald W. Oatman, Saaqantayx’ese Weheyqt (Eagle Claw Necklace), was born Aug. 14, 1934, in Kamiah, to Pe-tsak-kin (James) and Jane Allen Oatman. The Lord called him home Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, with his wife and his family by his side.