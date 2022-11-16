Ronald “Wayne” Atkinson, 92, of Winchester, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Wayne was born on May 24, 1930, to Warren and Mabel Atkinson at his grandmother’s house in Winchester. After Wayne attended school in Winchester, his first job was at the local mill in town.
Wayne met the love of his life, Joyce Billups, at a dance in nearby Nezperce in 1946. Wayne and Joyce were married Dec. 20, 1948, and have two daughters, Kathie (Glenn) Shea and Connie (Bob) Kennedy, five grandchildren Eric (Sheila) Hasselstrom, Scott (Lynette) Kennedy, Amy (Rob) Diesburg, Ryan (Lisa) Hasselstrom, Randy (Zara) Hasselstrom, 14 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
Working at the lumber mill he raised five cows, which each had a name and would never become a family meal. It was not unusual to find a newborn calf inside the house at the farm during the cold winter months. Wayne loved his animals. After the lumber mill shut down, Wayne and Joyce bought area farm ground and started the family farm/homestead which is now run by their grandson, Eric.
From 1982 to 2002, Wayne and Joyce owned and operated the Hi-Land Inn in Winchester. Both enjoyed their years at the restaurant and made every customer feel like family. Wayne spent the majority of his life as a pillar in the community of Winchester, where he operated businesses, built apartments and contributed valuable historical documents to the local museum. He was an extremely hard worker and instilled those qualities into his family. Wayne truly loved calling Winchester “home.” In 1993, Wayne and Joyce were honored as the Winchester Days Grand Marshals.
Wayne was predeceased by his parents, one sister Geraldine (Chuck) Young and one brother, Ray Atkinson. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, and his brother, Bill Atkinson, daughters and all grandchildren.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Mountain View Funeral Home in Lewiston. Memorial donations may be made to the Winchester Museum.