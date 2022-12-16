Ronald Stephen Holt Sr., Nez Perce tribal member and resident of Lapwai, passed on in life to Heaven’s Gate. Ronald was born to Lewis B. Holt and Elizabeth Cora Ellenwood on Nov. 26, 1944. Ron passed early morning Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, from health complications.
Ron was preceded in death by his beloved and dearly missed wife, Muriel Onebear; daughter Victoria Holt; brothers Norman Holt, Maynard Holt Sr., Levi J. Holt and Farris Holt; and sisters Marcelene Holt Anderson, Claudia Holt Barnes and Geneva Holt.
He left behind brothers Lewis Holt and children Virgil Holt Sr. (Sandy) and sons, David C. Holt (Sarah) and children, and Adrian D. Holt (Angel) and children. Also left behind are daughters Mignon Holt, Elizabeth (Betsy) Holt, Tana Holt, Robyn Pakotas (Ira), Renee Holt, Clarissa Jean Skeets, and sons Ronnie Holt Jr. and Jesse Craig Holt (Moses). Grandchildren who he raised as his children, Rainbow McNeal and Blue Star McNeal, and 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, who will miss him dearly.
When he married Muriel she introduced him to Catholic faith, always celebrating Lent, and he wanted God’s bounty for his children. He was a God-fearing man and loved his family. He had a unique relationship with each of his children. Whenever a family member traveled somewhere he always asked for a local newspaper of where they were visiting. He was proud to be a Nez Perce Tribal member and enjoyed NPT Senior Citizens activities.
Ron went to Columbia College in Hollywood, Calif., where he majored in journalism, film and television. Ron also attended Sawyer College in Washington, D.C., where he majored in business administration.
Ron was a worldly individual who knew and worked with people from all levels of life. He was a humble and loving person who enjoyed work and family. Ron was well-known in Indian Country, having worked with many tribes and tribal leaders throughout the U.S.
Ron was elected to the Nez Perce Tribal Employment Rights Office as commissioner in 2008 and served in that role until his passing. He was truly an entrepreneur known nationwide for his work in radio and television broadcasting. Ron also provided for the publication of newspapers and magazines. Ron started the Nez Perce Tribal newspaper, formerly known as NeeMeePoo News, in the ’90s.
Ron was station manager for Dull Knife Public Television in Lame Deer, Mont., from 1984-86, the first Indian-owned television station in the U.S. He was president and CEO of KHMT-TV located in Billings, Mont., from 1995-2002. The station was FOX’s first-ever full-time station in the state of Montana according to FOX news release from Beverly Hills, Calif. He was a TV anchor for KTVQ and had a half-hour show called “Indians in Progress,” where he interviewed successful Indians throughout Indian Country.
As president and manager from 1980-99 of Red Eagle Production, he provided cable TV to the city of Lapwai with American Indian Telecommunications. Ron worked with many media production businesses in the local area, as well as the state of Montana. He created documentaries addressing diversity education issues and multicultural services across the country. His services as a media specialist and public relations will live on.
At the National Education Association located in Washington, D.C., Ron was a senior professional media associate. His duties consisted of radio and television productions. He conducted training and technical assistance in telecommunications. There he also served as an adviser and consultant to other national media organizations, such as Indian Country Today, Native Peoples Magazine and served on the editorial advisory board for the National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C.
Ron loved to cook early in life and started making homemade doughnuts and selling them to his siblings. He achieved one of his dreams and was a chef at the Seattle Space Needle.
His love of music was evident as Ron loved playing the bass guitar and listening to the radio, always searching for that one song. As a young man, he provided entertainment in many Native clubs in southern California and enjoyed traveling Indian Country. He loved to listen to the Moffett and Jackson sisters sing hymnals.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the North Fork Presbyterian Church, located in Ashahka. A dinner will follow at the Tee Wee Puu center located in Orofino.