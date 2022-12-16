Ronald Stephen Holt Sr., Nez Perce tribal member and resident of Lapwai, passed on in life to Heaven’s Gate. Ronald was born to Lewis B. Holt and Elizabeth Cora Ellenwood on Nov. 26, 1944. Ron passed early morning Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, from health complications.

Ron was preceded in death by his beloved and dearly missed wife, Muriel Onebear; daughter Victoria Holt; brothers Norman Holt, Maynard Holt Sr., Levi J. Holt and Farris Holt; and sisters Marcelene Holt Anderson, Claudia Holt Barnes and Geneva Holt.