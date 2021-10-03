Ronald “Ronnie” Stephen Mahurin passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Montpelier, Idaho, at the age of 75.
He was born May 31, 1946, in Grangeville to Walter Mahurin and Alice Robie Mahurin. His parents brought him home to Slate Creek, Idaho, where he lived for 72 years. It was here that Ron met Ruth Brooks, and they were married July 26, 1986. They lived in his childhood home until 2018, when they moved to Montpelier.
He attended school in a two-room schoolhouse in Whitebird until fifth grade. He then continued his education in Riggins. After graduating from high school, he furthered his training in heavy equipment operations in Weiser. Working with heavy equipment became his great love.
He worked in construction for a few years, but he felt the need to be close to home to help his mother. Ronnie bought into Salmon River Gravel as a partner and gained full ownership when Cedric Chamberlin retired. Ronnie was known for the high-quality products he produced and provided for state projects from Horseshoe Bend to Moscow. He sold the company in 2005 because of health problems.
Ronnie was known for his knowledge of Idaho County history and the many stories he told. In his younger years, he enjoyed exploring the outdoors of Idaho County, whether in the jet boat he built himself or on a four-wheeler with Ruth and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth; two stepsons and their spouses, David and Kristi Brogan of New Plymouth, Idaho, and Gary and Janniece Brogan of Montpelier, Idaho; nine step-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins.
Burial will take place in Whitebird. A memorial will be held at a later date. To share condolences or memories of Ronnie visit www.serenitystg.com.