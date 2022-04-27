Ron Beeman passed away Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at the age of 77, at home surrounded by loved ones who will strive to honor his memory by living their lives to the fullest.
Ron was born Sept. 12, 1945, in Payette, Idaho, to Rufus and Pearl Beeman. He was also welcomed into the family by his older brother Robert “Bob.” In the following years a younger brother Richard “Dick” and two sisters, Susan and Sandra came along.
Most of his formative years were spent on the Little Salmon River. He spent 30 years in Orofino devoting his time to the church he pastored, where he was involved in prison ministry and an alcohol treatment program, a logging career, a butcher shop he built and operated as well as many hobbies including hunting, fishing, gardening and training horses. Most of his time, however, was devoted to God and his family.
Ron will be lovingly remembered by the love of his life and wife of 59 years, JoAnn; five children, Randy (Judy), Rick (Holly), Ron, Tami (Bill) and David. He will also be lovingly remembered by his 10 grandchildren Tia (James), Ryan, Rusty, Brittany, Kristi (Alan), Tyler (Bernadette), Devon, Cody, Hunter and Jordan; five great-grandchildren Lizzy, Jackson, Hunter, Hayley, Leland, Lannie, Ryan Jr., and Emily; sister Sue and brother Dick; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Ron was preceded in death by one brother Bob, one sister Sandy, mother Pearl and father Rufus.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. April 30 at Blessed Hope Assembly Church located at 1033 Burrell Ave., in Lewiston. Light refreshments will be served afterward.