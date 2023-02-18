Ronald Dorman Olson, 53, of Deary, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
He was born to Verla and Dorman Olson on Feb. 22, 1969.
A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High around 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: February 18, 2023 @ 5:38 am
Ronald Dorman Olson, 53, of Deary, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
He was born to Verla and Dorman Olson on Feb. 22, 1969.
He attended Deary High School and has remained in the area since.
His first job was firefighting at Bohles Cabin for Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association. His employments following were at Edwards Mill, at the University of Idaho steam plant and for Mark Reynolds Construction.
Total Lawn Care was his first landscaping job, which he loved and eventually encouraged him to start his own grounds and lawn service, and working for the City of Deary and the Cemetery District. Ron was very particular and meticulous when it came to doing a great mow job, which led to several individual patrons who relied on his loyal and dependable lawn care.
At the time of his death, he was employed for the Whitepine School District as a substitute janitor and groundskeeper. Being a kid at heart, he was at ease with the students and staff at the Bovill School.
He was a funny and kind janitor, and the kids and staff loved him. He will truly be missed there.
He was always interested in electronics and anything technical. He was our go-to guy when we needed his tech expertise.
He loved tinkering on four-wheelers, cars and pickups — it seems like he was always working on his or that of someone else. He loved camping and going on four-wheeler rides with friends. He enjoyed target shooting and showing off his many homemade targets.
Ron is survived by his father, Dorman Olson; a brother “Kermit” Douglas and Lynda Olson; sisters Brenda and Rick Lohman, and Bonnie and Doug Browning, all of Deary; in addition to aunts, many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Verla Olson.
He will be remembered for his loving spirit and generous heart. We will cherish our memories and keep him close in our hearts forever.
Please come and join us in a celebration of Ronnie’s life at 1 p.m. Friday, March 3, at the Deary Community Center. We invite you to enjoy a meal and share your favorite memories and stories.
A private interment service will be held at a later date.
Sign up today to receive the Rundown, a curated collection of the week's top sports stories assembled every Monday by Tribune sports editor Donn Walden.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.