Ronald Joseph Linehan III, 67, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Lewiston.
He was born Nov. 1, 1953, to Ronald Joseph Linehan Jr. and Betty Jean (Smith) Linehan in Rhode Island.
As part of a military family, Ron moved often, living everywhere from Rhode Island and North Carolina to Idaho and California. In 1971, he graduated from Santana High School in Santee, Calif., and studied graphic design that same year. He was in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1973-75 as a rifleman, and earned a National Defense Service Medal during his time.
On April 3, 2015, Ron married Jeanne Osterbeg in Coeur d’Alene. Ron worked for Swift as a short and long haul truck driver. He was also a member of the Hells Canyon Clearwater Chapter, but eventually retired because of disability.
Ron was surrounded by a loving and supportive family. He loved motorcycles, his El Camino and building low-riders. He tinkered daily as his health permitted. His favorite activities included riding free, wrenching on motors, eating chocolate, walking along beaches, visiting his grandkids and attending car shows.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanne Osterberg-Linehan of Lewiston; daughters, Jessica Westerfield-Linehan of Apache Junction, Ariz., and Elice Linehan of Mesa, Ariz.; son, Ronald Joseph Linehan IV of Lewiston; grandchildren, Leandro and Evania Acosta of Apache Junction, Ariz., and Esa Gallegos of Mesa, Ariz.; stepchildren, Ashlee, Jacob and Austin Harvey; step-grandchildren, Candice, EllaMae, AnnaBelle, Colton and Jaelynn; sister, Robin Linehan-Hight of Lewiston; brothers, Raymond Linehan of Moses Lake, Wash., Richard Linehan of Hayden Lake, Idaho and Ryne Linehan of Tremonton, Utah; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Shane Michael Linehan.
The family would like to thank the paramedics who tended to Ron, and to the staff of St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center for their exceptional care.
A celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, March 19 at the VFW Hall, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston.