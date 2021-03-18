Ronald Joseph Linehan III, 67, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Lewiston.
He was born Nov. 1, 1953, to Ronald Joseph Linehan Jr. and Betty Jean (Smith) Linehan in Rhode Island.
As part of a military family, Ron moved often, living everywhere from Rhode Island and North Carolina to Idaho and California. In 1971, he graduated from Santana High School in Santee, Calif., and studied graphic design that same year. He was in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1973-75 as a rifleman, and earned a National Defense Service Medal during his time.
On April 3, 2015, Ron married Jeanne Osterberg in Coeur d’Alene. Ron worked for Swift as a short- and long-haul truck driver. He was also a member of the Hells Canyon HOG, Clearwater Chapter but eventually retired because of disability.
Ron was surrounded by a loving and supportive family. He loved motorcycles, his El Camino and building low-riders. He tinkered daily as his health permitted. His favorite activities included riding free, wrenching on motors, eating chocolate, walking along beaches, visiting his grandkids and attending car shows.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanne Osterberg-Linehan, of Lewiston; daughters Jessica (Jason) Westerfield-Linehan, of Apache Junction, Ariz., and Elice Linehan, of Mesa, Ariz.; son Ronald Joseph Linehan IV, of Lewiston; grandchildren Leandro and Evania Acosta, of Apache Junction, Ariz., Jhett Westerfield, of Apache Junction, Ariz., and Esa Gallegos, of Mesa, Ariz.; stepchildren Ashlee, Jacob and Austin Harvey; stepgrandchildren Candice, EllaMae, AnnaBelle, Colton and Jaelynn; sisters Robin (John) Hight, of Lewiston, Sheila (Celso) Chavez, of Oceanside, Calif.; brothers Ryne (Dana) Linehan, of Tremonton, Utah, Richard (Elizabeth) Linehan, of Hayden Lake, Idaho, and Raymond (Lark) Linehan, of Moses Lake, Wash.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents and brother Shane Michael Linehan.
The family would like to thank the paramedics who tended to Ron, and to the staff of St. Joseph Regional Medical Center for their exceptional care.
A celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m. Friday at Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral, 1711 18th St., Lewiston.