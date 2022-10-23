Ronald Ivan Gustin was born May 4, 1939, in Lewiston, to Ivan Gustin and Josephine (Farmar) Gustin. He passed Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Generations in Lewiston, with his daughter by his side.
Growing up, Ron spent a lot of time at the Clarkston airport at his parents’ aircraft business, where his love of airplanes started early. He was always mechanically inclined and tinkering with something.
Ron graduated from Lewiston High School in 1957. Continuing his love of airplanes, he went to Inglewood, Calif. to obtain his A&P Mechanic Certification from Northrop Aeronautical Institute. He came home on Christmas break 1958 and married his high school sweetheart, Shirley Sangster, on Dec. 28. The newlyweds left the next day in his 1956 Ford Convertible with a leaky top, on Shirley’s side, driving through several snowstorms to get back to school. Once he graduated, Ron and Shirley returned home, where he worked for Hillcrest Aircraft Company and Twin City Foods. During this time, the family grew with the birth of a son, Steven Ronald, in 1961 followed by a daughter, Ronna Jo, in 1964.
In the fall of 1969, Ron and Shirley broke ground and started Gustin Aviation. Ron never did retire from the business. With the help of family, employees and his electric scooter, he continued to work until August of this year.
Ron had many hobbies during his lifetime, which grew into a large collection. He built two drag racing “gasser” coupes, competing locally and in Deer Park, Wash. Ron rebuilt numerous classic cars over the years, receiving many awards at car shows throughout the United States. He especially enjoyed touring with his ’55, ’56 and ’57 T-Birds, receiving top honors at the national level. His one great find was finally getting his “Barn ’Vette” — he purchased a 1957 Corvette he found in an old barn up the street from his home and rebuilt it in one year’s time. Ron also rebuilt a number of vintage snowmobiles. Ron and Shirley met several lifelong friends in the classic car world and enjoyed this time they had together.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents.
Ron is survived by his wife Shirley; children Steve Gustin (Charlotte) and Ronna Jo Leachman (Tom); grandchildren Mandy Stephens (Shon Poole), Tori Steeley (Matt Vaznaian), Carli Jo Steeley, Kole Steeley (Beth), JT Gustin; and great-grandchildren Brantley and Brecken Poole, Ava Jo Steeley and Baby Steeley, due in December.
Memorials can be made in Ron’s name to the charity of one’s choice.
The family would like to express a sincere thank you to the caregivers and nurses of Generations of Lewiston and Advanced Hospice for the excellent care they provided Ron the last month of his life.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, at Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston, followed directly by a reception at Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston.