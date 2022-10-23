Ronald Ivan Gustin

Ronald Ivan Gustin was born May 4, 1939, in Lewiston, to Ivan Gustin and Josephine (Farmar) Gustin. He passed Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Generations in Lewiston, with his daughter by his side.

Growing up, Ron spent a lot of time at the Clarkston airport at his parents’ aircraft business, where his love of airplanes started early. He was always mechanically inclined and tinkering with something.