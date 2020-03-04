Ronald “Hooker” Johnston rode off in chaps and spurs into the sunrise Sunday, March 1, 2020.
He was born Nov. 19, 1937, at the family homestead outside of Ferdinand, to Al and Edna Johnston.
After he graduated from high school, he worked at the Burklund Sawmill in Cottonwood for a short period, then he found employment that he enjoyed much more, cowboying for Ben Large. In 1961, he was drafted into the U.S. Army. After his two-year stint, he returned to the large ranch on the Salmon River.
While there, he met and married the love of his life, Grace Julius, and they had two children, David and Jodi. Shortly after that, he went to work for Potlatch Forests Inc. in Lewiston for 32 years.
After he retired, he returned to the ranch at Ferdinand that he loved the best. His greatest joy was looking after the cows and calves. He always had a fishing pole and a gun in his pickup and a cooler on the back as he was driving the back roads.
He never met a stranger and was loved by many. Anyone in need could always count on a helping hand from him.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, son David and grandson Mitchell.
He is survived by his brothers, Don (Karen), of Craigmont, Larry (Sharon), of Salem, Ore., and his sister, Joyce Lorentz, of Cottonwood; his daughters, Jodi and Launie Johnston; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
You could almost always count on hearing Ron say, “I’m a hooker and a fighter, a motorcycle rider and a pretty damn good cook too. Header in the eddy, there’s white water ahead. Honey if you stick with me, you’ll be wearing diamonds and driving Lincolns before the morn!”
There will be a celebration of his life at 2 p.m. Saturday in Ferdinand at the community center for all his family and friends to attend and share stories and memories of a very special man. Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.