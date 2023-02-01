Ronald G. Rowden, 84, of Clarkston, passed away Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Clarkston. He was born April 28, 1938 to George and Mary (Wade) Rowden in Pomeroy.
He attended school in Pomeroy and graduated in 1956 from Pomeroy High School and then worked for various farmers in Garfield County area between 1956-59.
Ron enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in November of 1956 and trained at Lowry Air Force Base in Denver. He worked as an air armament mechanic and was stationed in the U.S., the Philippines and Turkey. He was honorably discharged in January of 1967.
After returning home, Ron went to work for Potlatch Forests Inc., (Clearwater Paper) in the pulp and paper division. He retired in March of 2001.
He and Frances L. Wolf were married July 9, 1960, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Clarkston. Ron was a committed husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved to take short trips to off-the-road places like to Mount Misery, as well as going fishing, hunting and four-wheeling.
He is survived by his wife, Frances L. Rowden, of Lewiston; son, Ronald W. Rowden, of Anatone; daughter, Mary Lee Purcell, of Clarkston; son, John Rowden, of Glenwood Springs, Colo.; son, Donald Rowden, of Clarkston; daughter, Natalie Rowden Sanzone, of Clarkston; son, Ryan Rowden, of Little Elm, Texas; sister, Laura Lee McConnell, of Seattle; nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Ron is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Reta Slaybaugh; brother, Jimmy Rowden; and father- and mother-in-law, Joe and Imogene Wolf.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston. Burial will take place at the Peola Pioneer Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Family Catholic School in Clarkston, Interlink or to a charity of your choice.
“Because he loves me, says the Lord,
I will rescue him;
I will protect him, for he acknowledges my name.
He will call upon me, and I will answer him.
I will be with him in trouble,
I will deliver him and honor him.
With long life will I satisfy him and show him my salvation.”