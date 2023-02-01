Ronald G. Rowden

Ronald G. Rowden, 84, of Clarkston, passed away Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Clarkston. He was born April 28, 1938 to George and Mary (Wade) Rowden in Pomeroy.

He attended school in Pomeroy and graduated in 1956 from Pomeroy High School and then worked for various farmers in Garfield County area between 1956-59.