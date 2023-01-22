Ronald Frank “Ron” Jones

Ron, beckoned by the angels to join God and his wife of 80 years in heaven, passed peacefully surrounded by family on Jan. 14, 2023, remarkably three months before his 102nd birthday and just a few days after his 80th wedding anniversary.

Ronald Frank Jones was born April 25, 1921, on the Garrett Ranch at Nezperce, to Solomon P. Jones and Sarah Cecil Zolber. He grew up on Cherrylane Ranch in Lenore, just east of Lewiston. He rode his horse “Buck” to Myrtle Grade School. On the way home from school, he would move the cows from one field to another on the Ranch for McKay, a rancher that rented pasture from Ron’s parents. In 1924, his mother, Sarah, started selling perfume and cosmetics for the California Perfume Company, now Avon. She continued to sell Avon until she retired in early 1977. Ron’s collection of Avon “cars” was always visible.