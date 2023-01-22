Ronald Frank “Ron” Jones

Ron, beckoned by the angels to join God and his wife of 80 years in heaven, passed peacefully surrounded by family on Jan. 14, 2023, remarkably three months before his 102nd birthday and just a few days after his 80th wedding anniversary.
Ronald Frank Jones was born April 25, 1921, on the Garrett Ranch at Nezperce, to Solomon P. Jones and Sarah Cecil Zolber. He grew up on Cherrylane Ranch in Lenore, just east of Lewiston. He rode his horse “Buck” to Myrtle Grade School. On the way home from school, he would move the cows from one field to another on the Ranch for McKay, a rancher that rented pasture from Ron’s parents. In 1924, his mother, Sarah, started selling perfume and cosmetics for the California Perfume Company, now Avon. She continued to sell Avon until she retired in early 1977. Ron’s collection of Avon “cars” was always visible.
When his family moved from CherryLane Ranch to Culdesac, Ron attended school in Lapwai until they moved to Lewiston, where he attended Lewiston High School, graduating in 1939.
After high school, Ron worked for the Camas Prairie Railroad Company, continuing for 42 years. In June of 1940, he continued his career for the CPRR in Ferdinand as a self-taught telegrapher apprentice, staying with his Uncle Frank Zolber Jr., during the week and going home to Lewiston on the weekends. Ron would get together with his friends in Lewiston and go dancing at the Elks and Moose. One weekend, his best friend, Wyllie Worthington, asked him to go on blind date. Olive was dating Wylie and invited her best friend, Millie Michelbach to go on the blind date. Ron met his future wife of 80 years on this date.
On Jan. 10, 1943, Ron married Mildred Michelbach in Portland, Ore., at her parents’ home. Millie’s sister Barbara Lufkin was maid of honor, and Wylie Worthington was Ron’s best man. After the wedding, Ron and Millie went to Seattle by train for the weekend and then returned to Idaho. They made their home at Headquarters. Millie would comment that she wasn’t quite sure what she had gotten into, when she arrived at her new home with 14 feet of snow overshadowing the entrance; but the bonus was, no need to cook. Everyone would go to the cafeteria to eat meals for a $1 or less.
Ron remembered a young boy that would deliver the mail to the headquarters depot, John Bradbury, from Potlatch Forests with the daily shipping orders receiving two bits (a quarter) for his timely delivery.
Ron would often reminisce about one of his first hunting experiences with some friends in Headquarters. They start out and after a while they decided to split and go different directions. Ron’s friends didn’t realize he was not familiar with the area. He was hunting, looking for game, and suddenly realized he didn’t know where he was. It was getting dark, and he decided to find shelter for the night. He would always recall that he thought he was going to freeze to death that night. However, he made it and morning came. Not knowing which way to go, he listened to see if he could hear the river, which would lead him home. Not long after, he heard a train whistle. He knew it was his dad, a steam engineer for the CPRR in that area on Engine No. 92 (now on display at Locomotive Park in Lewiston). Ron followed the noise of the train whistle and found his way home. Ron always believed his dad led him home.
In 2007, Millie and Ron celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. They were blessed to have the original wedding party, Millie and Ron; maid of honor, Millie’s sister, Barbara Lufkin; and Ron’s best man from Pennsylvania, Wylie Worthington. They shared their lives with family and many guests over the weekend with an open house and picnic.
Soon after they were married, Ron was drafted into the service. He left for Fort Bragg, Kentucky in 1944. Millie went to live with Ron’s mother, father, and sister in Spokane. After Ron’s boot camp, Millie and a friend, whose husband was also an officer there, drove to Kentucky. Ron surprised Millie with tickets to the Kentucky Derby, which he received from his officer. This was one of Ron’s favorite memories throughout the years.
Ron served in Europe during World War II with Gen. George Patton’s 4th Armored Division. Ron remembers picking up his tank at Le Havre port in France and riding it all the way to Czechoslovakia. The tank had two Cadillac V-8 engines and ran perfectly, only requiring oil and gas.
One of his most vivid memories is being a radio man on the tank. One night when they were traveling with no lights, the tank came to the Rhine River, moving down the bank to cross, unaware of a bridge not far upstream. As the tank moved down the bank, the only thing that kept it from rolling was the big gun that stuck in the bank. During this maneuver, the hatch flipped up and came down on Ron’s back.
When Ron got home, he just kept getting bigger and bigger until he went to the railroad’s hospital in Missoula, Mont. The doctors found an infection and pumped 1,600 cubic centimeters of pus out of his kidney. Ron had surgery and lost his left kidney.
Upon his return from World War II, Ron went back to work for the Camas Prairie Railroad Co. in Grangeville and Lewiston, as auditor/freight agent, retiring in 1981.
He and Millie were blessed with five children: Carolyn, 1947; Dennis, 1950-73; Roger, 1953; Robert, 1955; and Thomas 1965.
In the fall of 1953, Millie and Ron moved to Lewiston, where they became members of the Congregational Presbyterian Church for the remainder of their lives.
Ron served as mayor of Lewiston from 1970-74. His community service included past chairman of the United Way Canvas, Lewiston Chamber of Commerce, Orchards Sports, precinct committeeman, served on Governors Judges Commission, and as an elder of the Congregational-Presbyterian Church of Lewiston. Ron was also a charter member of Masonic Blue Lodges, to which he belonged for 74 years; a Scottish Rite Masons member for 68 years; a Shrine of Calam Temple member for 60 years, including playing and marching in various parades in the Shrine Band; and a72-year member of the Elks Lodge.
Ron was an avid golfer, hunter and fisherman; loved gardening, and most of all took pride in his roses and dogwood trees, notwithstanding the ripe tomatoes from the summer harvest. Ron, a candlemaker and peanut brittle connoisseur, built two homes, assisted family in building projects, was a man-of-all-trades for the daily fix and repair requests, and was always piqued by current news and events in today’s changing world.
Ron and Millie’s home in Lewiston Orchards boasted a large garden that was a family affair during the summer harvest. Millie canned and preserved the bounty. There was always a project to complete. Ron and Millie enjoyed many hunting trips to fill the freezer for winter.
During Ron’s term as mayor, he and Millie traveled to Washington, D.C., to the president’s mayor’s breakfast. They also enjoyed many trips traveling over the Northwest with organizations and the Shriners and meeting members.
Ron, Millie and family attended two World’s Fairs: Seattle in 1962 and Spokane in 1974. Many vacations were spent at national parks, but the most fun was fishing on the North Fork of the Clearwater. After slack water, they enjoyed fishing at Dworshak Reservoir State Park.
Millie and Ron’s major retirement project was building their dream home with a view of the city, which they enjoyed for 40-plus years. Ron enjoyed entertaining, planning, designing and sharing their home with friends and family. Many holidays were spent and enjoyed celebrating. Ron frequently commented how much fun Millie and he had in their new home.
Some of their retirement traveling included visiting Millie’s family in England and touring Europe. They went on cruises to the Caribbean and Alaska, and traveled extensively with their RV around the United States and Canada, visiting extended family and friends.
One of Ron’s favorite things to do was reminisce with the “church group” about camping trips to various destinations, including many visits to the Oregon Coast. Many stories were told of clamming and cooking them right in the campground with the big clam pot.
He and Millie also spent many winters down south as “snowbirds.” Ron would often remember a story or two to tell about their travel experiences, including an occasional equipment mishap.
Ron was preceded in death by his wife, Millie; son Dennis; and his parents. He is survived by children Carolyn (Randy Bloom) Jones, Roger Jones, Robert (Kathy) Jones and Tom (Debi) Jones; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and great-great-great-grandchildren; and sister Eleanor Webster, of Spokane. He is remembered and loved by all of the grandchildren and always enjoyed their visits.
The family is thankful for the wonderful care provided to Ron by staff and aides at St. Joseph’s Hospice, Seubert’s, Open Arms, Elite Hospice and everyone at Tendercare.
A viewing will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home,1711 18th St. A graveside service will then be held at 2 p.m. at the Normal Hill Cemetery, Masonic Row 10, in Lewiston. After the service, refreshments will be at the Masonic Lodge Nez Perce No. 10, 1122 18th Ave., Lewiston.
A celebration of life for both Millie and Ron will be held Saturday, March 18, from 1-3 p.m. at the Lewiston Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston. An array of their lives will be on display, with memorabilia, pictures and movie. Refreshments will be served.
Memorials may be made to the Congregational Presbyterian College Scholarship Fund in memory of Ronald and Mildred Jones, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston; the Shriners Hospital of Spokane; the Idaho Youth Ranch; or a charity of your choice.
