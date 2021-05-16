Ronald C. George, 82, of Lewiston, died Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Lewiston because of complications from a serious fall.
He was born Aug. 18, 1938, in Butte, Mont., to Clifford and Irene George. He attended school at Rogers High School in Spokane and graduated in 1956. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1958-62, and served a short tour in Japan and Treasure Island.
After his time in the military, Ron returned home and married B. Kae Chase, Sept. 29, 1962, in Lewiston. In 1964, he started work at Potlatch Corp., where he worked as an electrician. In 1981, they moved to Wasilla, Alaska, where Ron worked as a corrections officer until his retirement in 1998. Ron and Kae traveled as snowbirds for 10 years, touring the Northwest and Arizona. They ended up returning to Lewiston in 2010.
The most significant thing that Ron did was being a caretaker for his wife as she progressed with Alzheimer’s. Kae died comfortably at home in 2018. He set a good example of love and compassion as her caregiver. They were married for 55 years. A true love story.
Ron was a master mason in 1980, an EAA member since 1970, an Elks member, and he had an intense interest in flying. Ron got his pilot license at a young age and had owned his own plane and flew it in his spare time. Ron and Kae were active all year long; they enjoyed snow machines in the winter and boating in the summer.
He is survived by his daughter, Mariah (Chuck) Barrows, of Tacoma; son Clifford George, of Lewiston; sisters Jenny (Jerry) Smith, of Wenatchee, and Carol (Greg) Staples, of Spokane; grandchildren Ian (Aubrey) Barrows, of Tacoma, Brianna (Luís) Reyes, of Ecuador, Ronald (Vanessa) George, of Newport, Wash., and Jack (Rachel) George, of Anacortes, Wash.; great-grandchilden Leví, Ester, Jayden, Blake, Wyatt, Brody, Kaziah, Hunter and Levi. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Irene; his wife, Kae; and his granddaugher, Sarah Ann George.
There will be no services at this time.