Ronald “Brad” Collier passed away Friday, March 6, 2020.
Brad was born Aug. 29, 1956, to Don and Virginia Collier. Brad was raised in Asotin. He attended school in Asotin and graduated from Asotin High School in 1975.
In his younger years, Brad went on many adventures with his parents and two younger brothers, Steve and Gabe. Brad’s passions included water skiing, jet boating, fast cars, trucks, snowmobiling, ATV riding, hunting and fishing.
Brad spent his career with Potlatch Corp. (Clearwater Paper). He worked for 41 years with the company. Brad took great pride in doing his job well. He was very dedicated to the company and his co-workers.
Brad and Connie (Zeimantz) were married Feb. 12, 1983, and in June of that year, they welcomed their son, Chad, to the world. In August of the next year, they completed their family with the birth of Katharine “Katie.”
Brad loved being with his children and supporting them, whether it was with sports, horse activities, snowmobiling, boating, camping, spending time at the cabin or helping them out with their cars. He hated to miss out on their events because of work. Brad loved his children and grandchildren very much and would have done anything for them.
In 2006, Brad become Papa Brad (Pops). Ryann Cecilia Combs was born to Brad’s daughter, Katie, and son-in-law, Dustin. Brad was thrilled when Ryle Joe Combs was born in October 2008. Soon after, Chad and his wife, Kelsi, welcomed daughter Emery Virginia in April 2010, and then another daughter, Quinn Cecilia, in August 2012. His grandchildren gave him such joy. He babysat all of them and got to watch them change and grow. As the grandkids got older, Brad enjoyed watching them all play sports. They were truly his everything.
Brad was a wonderful son, brother, husband, dad, grandpa, son-in-law, uncle and brother-in-law. He valued his family. He had a big voice but a soft heart.
Brad is survived by his parents, Don and Virginia Collier; wife Connie Collier; children Chad (Kelsi) Collier and Katie (Dustin) Combs; grandchildren Ryann Combs, Ryle Combs, Emery Collier and Quinn Collier; brothers Steve (Shirley) Collier and Gabe Collier; and many in-laws, nieces and nephews. Brad was preceded in death by his in-laws, Mike and Veronica Zeimantz.
Brad leaves an empty hole in many lives; he left this world far too soon.
A private family burial is planned. There will be a celebration of life at 2 p.m. March 28 at the Quality Inn & Suites in Clarkston.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the “Papa Brad Scholarship Fund” at P1FCU.