Ronald Arthur Huntley

Ronald Arthur Huntley, 79, of Clarkston, passed away Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, after a nearly seven-year battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born Sept. 20, 1943, to Helen Marie Ketchum Huntley and Raymond Jay Huntley in Dickinson, N.D. He moved to Springdale, Mont., in 1948, where he attended first and second grades. He moved with his family to Lewiston in September 1950. He attended Lewiston High School, graduating in 1961.

Ron married Betty June Estes on Nov. 5, 1961. They recently celebrated their 61st anniversary. Ron worked for Safeway for a time and the Greyhound bus depot. Ron and Betty moved to Porter Creek, Ore., in 1964, where he worked in the lumber industry. They welcomed their first daughter, Yvonne Carroll, on Sept. 15, 1962. Their son, Michael Ronald, was born Sept. 5, 1963, and passed shortly after birth. Their second daughter, Suzanne Jean, was born Oct. 4, 1966. The family moved back to Lewiston in early 1967, where he began work for Potlatch Forests Inc. He worked with the instrument crew until his retirement in 2000. Ron had a special love for trains (especially Northern Pacific) and HAM radio, operating under the handle KA7EQT. He loved collecting and repairing HAM radios, building electronics such as TVs and computers and loved to golf with his wife, Betty.