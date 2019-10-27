Ronald Allen Martin, 55, born to Orrin and Marlene Martin, was raised in Pierce, the youngest of the siblings. Ron suffered a major stroke and aneurysm, and passed several days later on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.
People who knew Ron knew his life was hard and arduous, often resulting in Ron’s extended stays away from the family.
Growing up, Ron was extremely shy with active tendencies, often poking and chiding his “elder” brother — by five minutes — Don. Don often ended up in trouble from their parents for Ron’s antics.
Every morning, two minutes before the bus arrived to pick up for school, Ron would start the day with a “swat” for being grumpy and sassy. He wasn’t happy unless he had his morning love pat. He didn’t always make the wisest choices, but did get to give his life to God.
Ron married Sherry Alford, producing two children, Ryan Martin and Jessica Martin. After that marriage ended in divorce, Ron married Connie Ruckman and had daughters Ashley Fenton and Amanda Martin. After divorcing, Ron dated, but never settled down.
His loves besides his children and family include football, fishing, football, hunting, football, his colorful sense of humor and, of course, all his numerous friends from all over.
Survivors include his siblings, Randy Martin (Kathy), Dan Martin, Jeanne Martin and twin brother Donald Martin (Sherry); children Ryan, Jessica (Erick), Ashley (Larry) and Amanda (Torey); and maternal 102-year-old grandma, Russell. He also leaves behind numerous grandchildren, nephews and nieces.
God’s many blessings reigned over Ron his whole life, and particularly at the end, as his last words were asking forgiveness and for “Jesus to be in my heart.” Ron’s earthly hardships were in preparation for an extraordinary eternal beginning of forever.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Christian Faith and Worship, 1355 Elm St., Clarkston, with Pastor Lois Lineberry officiating. A covered-dish dinner will follow.