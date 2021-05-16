Ronald Allen Freeman passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, from complications of leukemia. He was 65 years old.
Born May 16, 1955, to Fred and Neva Freeman in Orofino, he was the youngest of four siblings. In high school, he enjoyed playing sports and drums. One of his fondest memories was marching in President Richard Nixon’s inauguration parade in Washington, D.C., with his high school band. He went on to graduate from the University of Idaho with a bachelor’s degree in business. He was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity during his time there.
He married Julie Nissen on April 19, 1980, and they celebrated 41 years of marriage before his passing. Together they raised three children: Shane, Megan and Kevin. Ron was very family oriented and loved spending time with his wife and children, as well as the extended family. The kids loved going with Dad back to work after-hours in their younger years to turn on all the TVs on the sales floor to watch one show across a wall of screens. Fond memories include going to TR Video to rent the latest movies, as well as golfing, sporting events and shooting. He had the best “dad jokes” around, his laugh was contagious and even funnier when he was the only one who thought he was funny.
Professionally, he was an owner of Deranleau’s, along with his “brother,” Barry. His passion for creating a happy and welcoming environment for his employees to come to every day was impressive. He spoke so highly of every member of the team at work and greatly appreciated their daily contributions to make the store a success. The outpouring of love and support for Ron, especially in his final days, was overwhelming and a true testament to the relationships he built with employees, both longstanding and new.
Ron loved to go golfing and had many golfing buddies. He was known for always being there for family and friends to help in any way he could. The funny stories we heard about Dad as family and friends made their final calls and visits to their buddy were heartwarming and showed his true friendship with so many. Some of the best stories we heard include: him being surprised that he could find someone to marry him; bachelor party autopilot; beer in the barn; dilly bar bribe with Kevin; Megan accusing him of shooting Santa’s reindeer after a hunting trip so she wouldn’t get any presents; and Shane with the snake defense on the golf course.
Ron is survived by his wife of more than 41 years, Julie; their children, Shane (Erica) Freeman, Megan (Tim) Gamber (his first grandson is on the way, whom Ron was looking forward to meeting), and Kevin Freeman; siblings Yvonne Pickett, Donna (Kent) Smith and Dave (Brenda) Freeman; brother-in-law, Dick (Sandy) Nissen; sister-in-law, Candi Nissen; as well as a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Fred Freeman; mother, Neva Wilson; in-laws, Dick and Shirley Nissen; brothers-in-law, Earl Pickett and Gary Nissen; nieces, Angela and Madison Nissen; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service is planned for 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, at Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St. No. 5137, Lewiston. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a local charity of your choosing.
Ron was a big supporter of keeping dollars local, as the community supported him by buying local for more than 40 years.