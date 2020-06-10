Ron Konen passed into our Lord’s hands Friday, June 5, 2020.
He was born May 24, 1944, in Moscow to Melvin and Elizabeth Konen. Ron attended grade school at Genesee and graduated from Genesee High School in 1963. In 1964, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Hull during the Vietnam War.
He was raised on the family farm and continued to be a farmer until his passing. He volunteered with Uniontown community projects and was a member of the Knights of Columbus and volunteered at Habitat for Humanity.
Ron is survived by sisters Geri Konen in Clarkston and Shirley Wardrobe in Kennewick; brothers Albert Konen in Moscow and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Melvin and Elizabeth Konen; stepmother Bertha and brother Ken Konen.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Boniface Catholic Church with burial in the Uniontown cemetery. Due to restrictions, only 50 people will be admitted.
Contributions can be sent to St. Boniface Catholic Church.