One month before his 85th birthday, Ron Holthaus peacefully passed away in Lewiston.
Born prematurely Nov. 27, 1936, to Al and Hattie Holthaus on a cold evening in a farmhouse on the Camas Prairie, Ron began his life. Living in Cottonwood, Ron graduated from Cottonwood High School and married Patricia Gochnour Nov. 30, 1957.
During the early years of their marriage, they made their home in Cottonwood, where Ron worked at a variety of jobs. Later, after moving to Lewiston with Patricia and their son Terry, Ron began to work as a welder at Dyco. Catherine joined the family and after a few years in Lewiston, they moved to Grangeville where Ron worked at Wicks Forest Industries. It was during this time that Ron took on the daunting task of building a cabin for the family to live in. Ron was offered a position at the Grangeville School District as a bus driver, where he worked for 20 years after leaving Wicks. Throughout the years, he drove wildland firefighters into remote fire camps and took great pride in driving the Grangeville girls basketball and track teams to their games and meets. It was also during this time that Ron embraced the job of being Grandad to Jacob. He was very involved with Jacob’s early years, taking him to and from preschool, band practice, teaching him how to fish, and learning the finer skills of camping.
Throughout Ron’s younger years, he thoroughly enjoyed trap shooting, hunting, fishing and camping with his friends. He would often relive the adventures of these trips into Idaho’s wilderness. Ron was a gifted carpenter and welder. Everything he built was built to last.
Upon retirement, Ron and Patricia returned to Lewiston, where he remained until his death. He enjoyed working his word puzzles and watching evening game shows. Ron was very attentive to Ranger, the sheltie, making sure that breakfast, lunch and dinner were on time at the stomp of a paw.
Ron was preceded in death by Al and Hattie Holthaus, stepfather Cecil, brothers Larry and Alan, sister Marcia, and numerous aunts and uncles. He is survived by Patricia, children Terry and Catherine, grandson Jacob and his wife Ashley, and brothers Ted, Ed and Wayne.
We would like to thank the staff at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia for their compassion and patience during these past few months.
Memorials may be made to All Saints Catholic School or any no-kill animal shelter.