Romaine “Nellie” Nelson

Romaine Maynard Nelson, 82, of Lewiston, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at his home because of natural causes.
Romaine was born June 5, 1938, on a homestead farm in Wakonda, S.D., to Maynard and Opal Chaussee Nelson. He was high school salutatorian and enjoyed playing both baseball and basketball. After graduation from Wakonda High School, he served in the U.S. Air Force, then worked for the U.S. government. After moving to Lewiston in 1963, he was a longtime sales representative of Pacific Fruit and Produce in Lewiston, whereby he gathered many clients and friends.
Upon the closure of Pacific Fruit, he moved to Spokane and worked for Mike Shimmels at General Contractors. Then for many years he was a salesman for Rent Rite, his brother Dean’s business. To this day, his Spokane friends have fond memories of Nellie. He moved back to Lewiston upon retirement and the death of his parents.
Romaine loved owning new cars. His orange Corvette was especially enjoyed by his nephew, Kevin Rita, who remarks about driving it in pure ecstasy. Since his passing, many people have come forward to praise him for his generous nature, caring and charming personality. Neighbors appreciated him for helping them when in need. He never married or had children, but he loved kids. His lifelong favorite hobby was sports, especially baseball, and he remembered nearly every player, past and present.
He is survived by his sister, Fleurette Rita, and nephews Kevin Rita, Brad Nelson and Brian Nelson. Romaine was preceded in death by siblings Dean and Don Nelson.
Romaine requested cremation, and unfortunately because of COVID-19, no celebration of life has been planned.