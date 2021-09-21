Roma Gail Morrison, longtime St. John area resident, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at the Spokane Hospice House. She was 105. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the St. John Cemetery.
Roma was born Aug. 11, 1916, on a farm in rural Moorefield, Neb., to Ernest and Hazel Ealy McLaughlin. She was the fourth child of eight born to her parents and she grew up on the farm. The family moved to Sundance, Wyo., when she was a child and that is where Roma graduated from high school. Roma told stories of times that the cowboys would ride their horses into town and, because of her petite stature, they would let her ride jockey in the horse races and split any winnings with her 50/50. She married at the age of 18 to Owen P. Morrison on Sept. 27, 1934. Together Roma and Owen started their family and she enjoyed being a homemaker and mother. She also found time to work in local restaurants as a waitress in addition to raising her six kids. They moved to Eagan, S.D., in 1945. She always had a large garden and was a wonderful cook. She taught all of her kids, even the boys, to cook.
The Morrisons moved to St. John, Wash., in 1955, where Owen worked as a herdsman for Max Harper on his cattle ranch. Roma worked as a waitress before taking a job as a telephone operator for the St. John Telephone Co., a job she held for many years. Following the death of Max Harper, his herd was purchased and moved to the White place at Lamont with one condition — that Owen came with the herd. They lived at Lamont for several years and over time Owen and Roma built a herd of their own. She was a member of the Lamont ladies club there. They moved into town in 1984 and eventually settled into a quiet retirement. Owen passed away in 1997. Roma made several trips back to Wyoming every summer to spend at least a month with family still living there. For the last 10 years, she lived with her daughter and son-in-law in the Spokane Valley. She was an avid walker and it wasn’t uncommon for her to walk up to 2 miles a day well into her older years.
Roma is survived by three children, Dale (Shirley) Morrison, of Burbank, Wash., Reta (Bert) Hornbeck, of Spokane Valley, and Monna (Dan) Mills, of Clarkston; her sister Zona McElroy, of Arbuckle, Calif.; and 14 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great-grandchildren, all of whom she was so very proud. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by three sons, Henry, Leland and Donald; a grandson, Kevin Mills; a great-grandson, Michael Dollentas; and three brothers and three sisters.
The family suggests memorial gifts in her memory be to the Spokane Hospice House or the St. John Fire Department.
