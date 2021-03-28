Roger William Reid, 85, of Lewiston and formerly of Craigmont, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021. He died at Advanced Health Care in Lewiston of complications due to age. Arrangements are pending at Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home.
He was born in Craigmont to Clarence Calvin Reid and Zeta (Anderson) Reid on July 7, 1935. Roger was an only child by choice. His parents felt they had achieved perfection with him and didn’t need more children. He was raised on the family homestead in Mohler, Idaho, and graduated from high school in Nezperce in 1953. Roger was lucky enough to grow up with his lifelong best friend, Tom Puckett, who preceded Roger in death by just a few months.
After graduation, Roger immediately began his career as a farmer on the family farm in Mohler. He met his love and another life long best friend, Patty Boyd, when they were both working on the farm of Cecil Duuck. They married on June 20, 1956, right after Patty’s high school graduation. They settled in “the little house” at Mohler by Roger’s parents and had their first child, Tim, in May 1957. They then added to the Reid family with Tami, who was born on Sept. 17, 1958. With their growing family, Roger and Patty moved to “the ranch” a mile west of the home of Roger’s parents. Deciding two children was just not enough, Roger and Patty added Tina to their family in 1966 and Todd in 1968. They then had a tribe of “T”-named children that made their family complete. It was amusing to them to introduce us when all together as Tim, Tami, Tina and Todd.
Shortly after the birth of Tina and Todd, Roger and Patty moved their family to town in Craigmont. Life in the city was a change for the family. Roger quickly adjusted to the fast-paced city life and threw himself in to his beloved Craigmont. He was a member of the Masons, the Jaycees, the Lion’s Club and he served on the Craigmont City council for 20 years. He and Patty were the grand marshalls for the June Picnic in June 2012. When Patty’s health began to decline they moved to Lewiston. Roger’s happiest days were when he could drive home to Craigmont. He loved to look at his town and always stopped at Berry’s for Tim Miller’s sausage, which was the best sausage in the world.
Roger was the best father the Reid kids could have asked for. He never complained or said no to anything. We knew if we wanted to do something to always ask Dad first. He taught his sons how to farm and his daughters how to drive with patience. Apart from his farm, the only thing he was more proud of was his children, wife and grandchildren. He was his happiest when we were all together laughing and telling stories. His house was always open to his friends and his family and we were greeted with joy no matter if we had seen him the day before, or a year before. COVID-19 was hard on all of us, as it limited our time with Dad but we were able to be with him in the weeks before his death.
As he got older, the one thing Roger did not love about Idaho was shoveling snow. He and Patty had many great years going south for the winter to Desert Hot Springs and Hemmett, Calif., with their good friends, Chet and Bev Fergason. Roger loved driving and could drive anything with wheels. He especially loved his motor home and dreamed of buying a diesel pusher one day.
Roger and Patty suffered a great loss when their oldest son, Tim, passed away in 2016. After that, they moved to Lewiston and sadly, Patty passed away in 2017. Roger was able to live in his home with the help of his caregiver and amazing family friend, Lynette Hanson. She made the days bearable by taking Roger on drives through the countryside. He loved his adventures with her.
Besides his wife and son, Roger was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his children, Tami (Tim) Boze of Edmonds, Wash., Tina (Craig) Kernan of Clarkston and Todd (Leann) Reid of Craigmont; amazing and perfect grandchildren, Kelsey Boze, of Seattle, Emily (Chance) Weil of Lewiston, Abby Kernan and Chloe Kernan of Clarkston and the youngest, Calvin Reid of Craigmont. Calvin was born to Todd and Leann on Oct. 5, 2020, and is the first male Reid born since his father, Todd. He will be raised in the home Roger loved and built for his family in Craigmont. We were so happy that Roger got to meet Calvin before his death.
Because of COVID-19, there will be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Craigmont Lion’s Club in Roger’s memory.
Roger meant so much to so many people. His sense of humor, generosity, his smile that made his eyes squint closed (that he gifted to his children and grandchildren) and most of all, his strong sense of family and love will never be forgotten. We will all work hard to carry on his legacy.
A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Craigmont Cemetery.