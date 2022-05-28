Roger William Lileks, 88, passed away suddenly Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Saint Alphonsus Hospital in Boise. Roger was surrounded by two of his sons and passed away knowing how much he was loved and admired.
Roger was born March 24, 1934 in Hunter, N.D., to Safran “Samuel” and Anna Marie (Mary Johnson) Lileks. He was the ninth of 10 children. The family lived in Fargo, N.D., and remained close all their lives.
As a young man, Roger was a professional singer and entertainer in the Catskills at Lake George, N.Y. After enlisting in the U.S. Army, he continued to delight his peers with his singing, dancing and storytelling abilities. Afterward, Roger attended Macalester College in Saint Paul, Minn. Upon graduation, he went to San Francisco, where he met and married Beverly Robinson.
Roger worked as a manager for the Social Security Administration, providing an important link for native populations in Alaska. Roger and Beverly settled in Twin Falls and Moscow, where they raised their four children, Stephanie, Marc, Roger and David, and Roger managed the Social Security office in Pullman. Beverly passed away in 1987.
Roger was savvy, gregarious and quick with a joke. The stories of his adventures and remarkable ability to land on his feet will long be remembered. He was deeply loved and will be sorely missed.
Roger is survived by his brother Gene, his four children and five grandchildren.