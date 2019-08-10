Roger Joseph Seubert, 67

Our angel on Earth received his wings Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, on what would have been his dad’s 93rd birthday. Roger was the third child born to James W. and Dolores T. Lustig Seubert on June 21, 1952. A special needs child who was not expected to survive for more than a month, he enjoyed 67 years of life. With the love and devotion of his parents, grandmother Mary Lustig and aunt Rita Wimer, he learned all the functional skills every child needs to be independent, but was never expected to be able to learn. Roger was a miracle from day one.
Roger flourished in his home setting, greeting and meeting eight more siblings. He enjoyed the simple things of life: a smile, a friendly greeting, a handshake and especially a good meal. He had very keen hearing when candy wrappers were opened. Do not know if he ever missed a candy bar opening in the three-story house he called home.
Roger spent hours swinging on his bench swing that his dad and brothers made for him. He always had a rosary and pinky ball in the pockets of his hickory-striped bib overalls. He enjoyed going to church services with his mom and dad and participating in the liturgy. He enjoyed receiving mylar balloons for gifts and, when asked what color he’d like, would request either orange or blue.
Roger lived in the family home with his parents till 2009, when he went to the nursing home and met another whole new family.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents; paternal grandparents, August and Elizabeth Nuxoll Seubert; maternal grandparents Victor and Mary Jansen Lustig; brother James Marion (Jamie) Seubert; brothers-in-law Butch Matalamaki and Ed Sonnen; and numerous aunts and uncles. He is survived by his brothers, Dave (Brenda), Tim (Sally) and Ken (Kathy), of Cottonwood, Vic (Marlys) and Gus (Sue), of Lewiston, Pat (Annie), of Colorado, and Lonnie (Cindy), of Juliaetta; his sisters, Charm Sonnen, of Lewiston, and Geralyn (Tony) Jentges, of Cottonwood; uncle and aunt Dick and Pat Seubert, and aunt Rita Wimer.
A celebration of Roger’s life will be held Aug. 17 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cottonwood, with a rosary recited at 10:30 a.m. and rite of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Inurnment will follow at the Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery. Following the service, a dinner will be held at the Keuterville Hall. Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville. Submit condolences to family at www.blackmerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Shriners Hospital.