Roger G. Miller, devoted husband, father and Pop-Pop, passed away in his sleep Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at his home in Lewiston. He was 65.
Roger and his twin brother, Randy, were born June 16, 1955, in Oroville, Calif., to hardworking Oklahomans Delbert and Nellie Miller. Roger spent his childhood in the agricultural fields of the Feather River Valley, where he cultivated a profound love of the land. A sportsman from a very young age, Roger loved to fish, hunt and explore the outdoors. He graduated from Live Oak High School and met his wife, Kasi Snodgrass, not long after. They married in 1976 and were married until his death.
In 1977, Roger began his career with the Army Corps of Engineers. He did right by every person he ever worked with. He was truly a man of integrity and dedication. His daughter Kami was born in 1980, and twin sons Mike and Matt were born in 1983. Roger was a caring father, instilling in his children the same respect for others and the land that he had. He moved his family to Lewiston: sportsman’s paradise. His daughter Kaitlyn was born here in 1992.
As his illness progressed, Roger always maintained a positive attitude and could crack a joke till the very end. He bravely stayed with us as long as he could. He cared deeply for his family and gave them the best gift of all: himself.
Roger is survived by his wife of 44 years, Kasi; his daughter Kami LaMoreaux (Jon); sons Matt (Tiffany) and Mike; daughter Kaitlyn Robinson (Emmett); beloved grandchildren Eddie LaMoreaux and Maizie Robinson; and sisters Brenda, Karen and Lorna. He was preceded in death by brothers Randy and Russell; father, Delbert; and mother, Nellie.
Services to be held at a later date.