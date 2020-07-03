Roger A. Gamet, 68, a lifetime resident of Palouse, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at his Palouse home.
Roger was born March 22, 1951, at Lewiston, to Elmer and Ellen (Rasmussen) Gamet. Roger attended the Palouse schools, graduating from Palouse High School in 1970.
Roger joined the U.S. Army on Aug. 17, 1977, and was discharged March 14, 1979, as a sergeant.
Roger was employed at the Potlatch Mill in Lewiston for several years, and later farmed and also worked for Chris Schultheis in the Colton area until he retired in 2007.
He married Terry Sellers on June 2, 2016, at Moscow, and the couple made their home at Palouse. Roger and Terry had been together for 27 years before they were married.
Survivors include his wife, Terry, at the Palouse home; one son, Dustian Gamet, Palouse; three daughters, Shanna Gamet, Pullman, Carrie Doramus (Phil), Palouse, and Lacey Meissner, Las Vegas; three stepdaughters, Shelli Sellers, Bellingham, Wash., Rebeca Smith (Brian), Spokane, and Catherine Ulrey (Darrin), Clarkston; one brother, Ronnie Gamet, St. Maries; two stepbrothers, William Churchill, Puyallup, Wash., and John Churchill. Roger is also survived by 17 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one brother, Richard Gamet; two sisters, Rosanna Gamet and Dorothy Churchill; one grandson, Steven Marshall; and one granddaughter, Ashley McNeill.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at 330 S. Ellis St., Palouse, with the United States Army Honor Guard participating.
Memorials may be given to the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, P.O. Box 2472, Spokane, WA 99210-2472. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.kramercares.com.