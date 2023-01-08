Rodney Wallace Hoyt

Rodney W. Hoyt passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Life Care Center in Lewiston. He was born Nov. 28, 1933, in Bucksport, Maine, the 10th child of Gardner and Irene Hoyt, and the first to graduate high school.
Rod loved school and excelled at basketball in high school. Other passions included ice and roller skating. He spent many hours logging trees, hunting and fishing with his father. A good student, he was the first among his family to graduate from high school. During the deep Maine winter, Rod would shovel a path down their long driveway. He would then carry two of his younger sisters down the driveway to the school bus stop. Love and faithful service were two of his many virtues.
After high school, Rod enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps at Paris Island, S.C. He was trained in communications cable maintenance and was stationed at Quantico, Camp Lejeune, Kaneohe Bay and San Diego. Toward the end of his Marine Corps stint, Rod met Edna Benitez Moreno, a widow with a 4-year-old child, Chris. They married on June 18, 1960.
After 10 years in the Marine Corps, Rod changed to the U.S. Air Force to spend more time with family. He continued to work on telephone networks and splicing Minuteman missile cables. His USAF career took this family of three to many bases: Whiteman, Mo., Ellsworth, S.D., Kadena, Okinawa and Malmstrom, Mont. In addition, Rod spent several tours of duty unaccompanied by family: Thule, Greenland, Guam and Thailand/Vietnam. Rod retired from the USAF after 10 years, completing a 20-year career of combined military service. This was followed by 15 years of civil service. After full retirement, Rod and Edna decide to thaw out and moved from the frigid winter clime of Great Falls, Mont., to the banana belt of Lewiston. This also allowed them to be closer to his three grandchildren, stepson and daughter-in-law. Rod was an important part of his grandchildren’s lives and upbringing.
Rod and his wife enjoyed many activities, such as camping and travel with friends, bowling, volunteering at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, and the Fleet Reserve Association. Edna was involved with many social organizations, and Rod enjoyed accompanying her to many galas as Edna’s “plus one.”
Rod exemplified the Marine Corps motto, Semper Fidelis (always faithful). Indeed, he was always a reliable, faithful and diligent helper to his stepson and daughter-in-law, Chris and Joyce, who were both busy professionals. Rod could always be called upon to help with odd jobs around their house, getting grandkids to and from school, felling trees on the property, and especially taking care of the family’s miniature dachsund, the “wonder dog,” Mia.
Rod is survived by his wife Edna, his sisters Kathy Jeffries and Judy Downum, his stepson, Chris Moreno, his daughter-in-law, Joyce Majure, three grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. Rodney will be deeply missed, but we are grateful for the end of his physical suffering over the last 11 years. In particular, Chris is thankful for Rod being such a great Dad and for taking him fishing.
A rosary will be recited at 10:20 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9 with the funeral Mass celebrated at 11 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. Inurnment at the church columbarium will take place at the end of Mass and a luncheon will be served in the social hall immediately after.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to SemperFi.org, or a charity of your choice.