Rodney Wallace Hoyt

Rodney W. Hoyt passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Life Care Center in Lewiston. He was born Nov. 28, 1933, in Bucksport, Maine, the 10th child of Gardner and Irene Hoyt, and the first to graduate high school.

Rod loved school and excelled at basketball in high school. Other passions included ice and roller skating. He spent many hours logging trees, hunting and fishing with his father. A good student, he was the first among his family to graduate from high school. During the deep Maine winter, Rod would shovel a path down their long driveway. He would then carry two of his younger sisters down the driveway to the school bus stop. Love and faithful service were two of his many virtues.