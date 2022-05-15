Rodney Clyde Sheets, 76, died unexpectedly Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Cottonwood. He was born Sept. 27, 1945, to the late Clyde and Gayle Sheets.
Rod graduated from Lewiston High School. After graduation, Rod married his high school sweetheart, Sharon Shaw, and they settled in Clarkston. In June of 1965, they welcomed their first and only child, Shane Sheets. Rod and Sharon later divorced.
Rod had a love for race cars and spent many years building and racing stock cars. Rod began a career in trapshooting in 1972 and contributed the remaining days of his life serving on the state and Camas Prairie Board of Directors, as well as ISTA director, CPTA president, and 25 years as a CPTA director. Rod was a great shooting talent and a major figure in the winning circle, claiming many awards and championship titles. In 2011, Rod was inducted into the Idaho State Trapshooting Hall of Fame.
Rod eventually settled in Elk City, where he worked for Bennett Lumber until his retirement. After retirement, Rod moved to Craigmont, where he resided until his death.
In addition to his parents, Rod was preceded in death by his brother, Allen Sheets. Rod is survived by his only son, Shane Sheets, of Clarkston; brother Gary of Hawaii; and several nieces and nephews.
At Rod’s request, there will be no service, and cremation has taken place. Those who wish to remember Rod in a special way may make donations to the Nezperce Gun Club, P.O. Box 6 Nezperce, ID 83543.