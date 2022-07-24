Rocklin Donald Rider, 65, of Lewiston, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. His personal relationship with Jesus comforted him in his struggles and it was a relationship he desired for everyone. Rocky leaves us fond memories of his wonderful laugh and loving smile, matched only by his great sense of humor and tender heart.
Rocky was born in San Diego, on Sept. 1, 1956. His family moved back to Idaho before his secnd birthday. He lost his mother, Evalyn Williams, to cancer when he was 4 and was to be raised by his sister, Jean Mattson. He graduated from Culdesac High School in 1975. Rocky was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army, having served in South Korea.
Rocky married the love of his life, Linda Rider, on May 9, 1994. Devastatingly, he lost her to cancer on March 22, 2008. He was preceded in death by his wife; his mother; his father, Donald Rider; brothers Wally Williams and Doug Williams; as well as his sisters Jean Mattson and Nellie Borst. Rocky is survived by his sister, Sherry Buttenhoff, and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service for family and friends is to be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Prairie View Cemetery, located at 916 N. Florence St., Grangeville, followed by a reception at the Craigmont Community Church, 113 W. Main St., Craigmont.