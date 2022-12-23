Robin was born on Sept. 7, 1956, to Leonard and Bernadine (Mosman) Fuchs, the youngest of five children. He passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at the age of 66.
Robbie lived his life at the family home in Clarkston until February 2021, when he moved to Clarkston Care and Rehabilitation of Cascadia. Rob was born with special needs and required some assistance in day to day living. Mom and Dad lovingly saw to his needs. After Dad passed in 1984, Mom devoted the rest of her life to Rob until her passing in 2018, at the age of 104. In Mom’s later years she had the help of Rob’s older siblings and his nieces, Chelsea and Erica.
Robbie was a character, to say the least. He could be a little stubborn, a little set in his ways and easily captured the hearts of everyone around him. If he felt like talking he would, otherwise, it was up to you to figure it out. It was rare to find Rob without his Mario and sunglasses. He liked old westerns, hamburgers and fries, and pie and coffee in the afternoon. He loved music and liked watching rock music videos with his brother-in-law, Jim — the louder the better. He had a real dislike for shaving and haircuts, as anyone within shouting distance could attest.
Robbie brought so much joy and sweetness to our lives. We will miss our boy so much.
Robbie was preceded in death by his parents, and sister Pat Remacle. He is survived by his sisters Sylvia Weissenfels and Chere’ (Jim) McKelway, brother Michael Fuchs and brother-in-law Larry Remacle, numerous nieces and nephews, aunt Stella Harman, and many cousins.
There will be a celebration of Rob’s life in the spring with family and friends.