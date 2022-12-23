Robin was born on Sept. 7, 1956, to Leonard and Bernadine (Mosman) Fuchs, the youngest of five children. He passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at the age of 66.

Robbie lived his life at the family home in Clarkston until February 2021, when he moved to Clarkston Care and Rehabilitation of Cascadia. Rob was born with special needs and required some assistance in day to day living. Mom and Dad lovingly saw to his needs. After Dad passed in 1984, Mom devoted the rest of her life to Rob until her passing in 2018, at the age of 104. In Mom’s later years she had the help of Rob’s older siblings and his nieces, Chelsea and Erica.