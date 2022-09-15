Our wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, aunt and dear friend took her last breath Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at the home she built in Lewiston with her late husband, Russell — she was surrounded by loved ones.

She was born July 24, 1934, in Culdesac, to Harry and Neta Ruddell, the fourth of six children. When Roberta was about 2 months old, the family moved to Cottonwood Creek, where they grew up on a farm and lived a lovely country life.