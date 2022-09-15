Our wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, aunt and dear friend took her last breath Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at the home she built in Lewiston with her late husband, Russell — she was surrounded by loved ones.
She was born July 24, 1934, in Culdesac, to Harry and Neta Ruddell, the fourth of six children. When Roberta was about 2 months old, the family moved to Cottonwood Creek, where they grew up on a farm and lived a lovely country life.
She graduated from Culdesac High School in 1949 and three years later, she married her high school sweetheart, Russell Bonnalie, on May 25, 1952. Roberta joined Russell once he was stationed in California by the Marines. Upon discharge from the military, they returned to Idaho, eventually settling in Lewiston, where Cheryl, Michael and Craig were born.
Roberta was an avid leader for the Bluebirds Campfire Girls, as well as a den mother for the Cub Scouts. She had an affinity for the outdoors and loved any adventure or activity that allowed them to be outside. Roberta and Russell spent most of their time camping, snowmobiling, four-wheeling, hunting, fishing, and taking trips with family and friends. In the mid-1970s, they bought property in Elk City, where they would go on to build their own cabin, just down the road from good friends Barb and Irv Lange. Roberta and Russell loved taking their grandchildren and great-grandchildren on trips to the cabin as well. She loved being surrounded by her family, even more, she treasured being able to pass her love of the outdoors on to them.
Roberta did not have a lazy bone in her body. If she was not helping Russell on the cabin, she was helping him work on their rental properties, or refinishing hardwood floors and most often, it was her that kept him on task. A caretaker to her core, in the early 1980s, Roberta began taking care of her mother who had dementia. In 1990, her husband had a brain injury that resulted in her moving to Spokane to be with him through rehabilitation. After Russell’s release, Roberta spent the next two years teaching him how to read and write again. At that point, Roberta became the driver of the family, which included pulling the camper to the mountains and Arizona. Roberta loved to travel, seeing the likes of multiple midwestern states, Canada, Alaska and Hawaii. However, Elk City was always her favorite. After her husband’s passing, she spent the next couple years helping to take care of her daughter through medical adversities. One thing is certain: Roberta always made sure her family was cared for.
In the summer of 2010, she married Wayne Ayers and in that marriage, she gained three more children, 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Roberta and Wayne traveled across the country, discovering new things about Roberta’s family tree and even spent winters in Arizona. While wintering in Arizona, she met some great new friends, learned to golf and even participated in the annual line dance across the London Bridge in Lake Havasu. They also spent a lot of time in Coeur d’Alene, going on walks around the lake, fishing and watching the moose wander through their front yard. Roberta was the glue that held her family together through love and tragedy. She always organized Thanksgiving and Christmas events for the family and welcomed anyone into her home with open arms. Roberta loved fiercely, she was — and is — the pinnacle of what it means to be a matriarch.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents, Harry and Neta Ruddell; her husband, Russell Bonnalie; brother and sister-in-law Dell and Joanne Ruddell; sister-in-law Donna Ruddell; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Jim and Roberta Bonnalie; brothers-in-law Gene Bonnalie and Howard Earl; daughter Cheryl (Bonnalie) Thornton; and granddaughter Shawna Bonnalie.
She is survived by Wayne Ayers; siblings Bernita (Jo) Earl, Ron Ruddell, Larry (LueAnn) Ruddell and Terry (Linda) Ruddell; sister-in-law Rachel Bonnalie; children Mike (Babe) Bonnalie and Craig (Shauna) Bonnalie; son-in-law Doug Thornton; stepchildren Traci (Dan) Gutschmidt, Julie (Paul) Hamilton and Richard (Denise) Ayers; grandchildren Brandy (Dave) Garrett, Marvin (Rhonda) Mendenhall, Levi Mendenhall, Russie Thornton, Jared Thornton, Luke Thornton, Karla (Jeno) White, Derek Bonnalie, Rocky (Lynsey) Burnham and Ben Kambitsch; 24 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
The family would like to give a special thank you to God’s Angels from Care Connection Lisa Zimmerman and Rebecca Haney and from Family Hospice St. Joseph Regional Medical Center’s hospice nurses, Kim and Michelle, Pastor Jim and MSW April — you were all a Godsend. Thank you so much for taking such wonderful care of our mother in these last few months.
A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston, in the Seaport Ballroom, with a reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Family Hospice St. Joseph Regional Medical Center’s Hospice, 200 Main St., Lewiston, ID 83501.
Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.