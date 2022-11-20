Roberta Linn Peterson

On Tuesday Nov. 15, 2022, we lost our beloved mother, sister, aunt, cousin, grandmother and friend to so many. Until her last day fighting a long illness, she was a courageous inspiration, a true kid at heart and always smiling or trying to make someone laugh.

The first daughter of Mary Bennett, Roberta was born in Great Falls, Mont., Jan. 31, 1960. In 1964, she was adopted by Mary’s husband, Bob Bennett, and soon became one of nine siblings. The family lived in several places during her childhood, including Washington state, Missouri and finally taking root in Craigmont, where Roberta attended Highland High school.