Roberta Linn Peterson

On Tuesday Nov. 15, 2022, we lost our beloved mother, sister, aunt, cousin, grandmother and friend to so many. Until her last day fighting a long illness, she was a courageous inspiration, a true kid at heart and always smiling or trying to make someone laugh.
The first daughter of Mary Bennett, Roberta was born in Great Falls, Mont., Jan. 31, 1960. In 1964, she was adopted by Mary’s husband, Bob Bennett, and soon became one of nine siblings. The family lived in several places during her childhood, including Washington state, Missouri and finally taking root in Craigmont, where Roberta attended Highland High school.
Raising her boys was Roberta’s sole focus in their early years. She kept the boys active by enrolling them in sporting activities, church groups, Cub Scouts and making sure they were taken care of and loved. There are many wonderful memories of trips to visit aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents. Some of her favorite memories were the family reunions in Montana, sitting around the campfire singing with family. Her presence at family celebrations and feasts will always be missed, along with her cooking skills, especially since she was always the holiday meal gravy maker.
After dedicating her younger years to raising three boys, she later took to working in real estate and soon after found a calling for in-home health care, where she gave so much compassion and attention to those who could not take care of themselves.
Roberta was preceded in death by her dad, Bob Bennett, as well as siblings Alan, Paul, James and Aleatha “Dee Dee” Bennett. She is survived by her mother, Mary Bennett; sons Tim, Mike and Scott Riener; brothers Daniel and Ken Bennett; as well as sisters Dana Slaughter and Laurie Jensen. She is also survived by many adored nieces, nephews and countless other loved ones.
We will remember Berta for her loving nature, her playfulness, her hugs and her occasional endearing sassiness. She always told us how much she loved her family and how proud she was to be a mother. We take comfort in knowing that she is now at peace, no longer burdened by pain and is surrounded by the family that went before her with the light and glory of Jesus in Heaven.
We want to thank the staff of Cascadia Health and Rehab, formerly called Prestige of Clarkston, for the years of compassionate care you provided Roberta. Services will be announced at a later date.