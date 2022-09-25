Roberta Jean Reid Owens

The elegant and gracious small-town girl from Virginia, who ventured west as a young woman and determined to stay for over 70 more years, has traveled beyond us to her next appointment. Our dear sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend died Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Boise after a brief illness.
Roberta Jean, the oldest of five children, was born Jan. 27, 1926, to Theodore R.M. and Dorothy Jean Staples Reid, in Leesburg, Va. While raising their family in Loudoun County, her father was a banker and her mother, a teacher. Roberta graduated from Lincoln High School at age 16, in 1942. Roberta then attended Guilford College, where she formed many lifelong friendships and four years later earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Sociology. She spent summers working for an insurance agency in Loudoun County. After graduating, Roberta moved to Washington, D.C., and worked for the Office of Strategic Services (OSS).
Sometime after, Roberta decided to “visit” her cousin Agnes in Lewiston, not knowing how that choice would drastically alter the course of her life.
While working in the Registrar’s office of North Idaho College of Education, a mutual friend set up a blind date for her and Lee Owens, who was studying on the GI Bill. Experiencing nightlife in downtown Lewiston, gasping at the exhibitions performed at the Joseph Rodeo from a seat on the ground and watching Lee race stock cars, were part of her initiation into the Wild West. She had met her adventuring partner and the couple were married Oct. 15, 1949.
In the 1950s, Lee and Roberta took the opportunity to move to Alaska and work for the Weather Bureau and the FAA. Both Lee and Roberta worked in shifts, interpreting conditions from Russian satellite feeds and their balloon’s radio transmitters at the Kotzebue Weather Station. While living in McGrath, Roberta signed up to be a Territorial Census Taker. Lee flew her in his Piper Super Cub to remote villages along the Kuskokwim River to count native people.
In 1962, Lee and Roberta moved back to Idaho, purchased a crop dusting business near Fenn, and welcomed daughter Susan to their family. For twenty-five years, Roberta apportioned a summer’s worth of income from Owens Flying Service to last through the lean winter and spring months, until spray season began again. The family attended Grangeville United Methodist Church, enjoyed late summer vacations and learned to ski together. Roberta was a Girl Scout leader and room mother. She was also an avid bridge and tennis player, playing both, well into her eighties. She was a devoted aunt and grandmother, remembering birthdays and special occasions, yet she was not above wrestling for a “spoon.” She taught private piano lessons and pursued a pedagogy degree in piano into her early seventies.
After selling their Grangeville home and their business, Lee and Roberta moved to Lewiston in 1988. Lee and Roberta traveled and enjoyed gardening, square dancing, card games, family birthday parties and watching their grandsons grow up. They became active in the local Congregational Presbyterian church, where Roberta’s musical gifts shone and she enjoyed serving with Family Promise. She also devoted much time and energy promoting the local symphony. Roberta has blessed us with her indomitable spirit and courage, her love for her family and her passion for music. May we, in turn, pass on these gifts.
Roberta was preceded in death by her parents, stepdad Carl “Trim” Trimble, sisters Nancy Tracy, and Patricia White, and brother, Linwood Reid.
She is survived by her youngest brother Ted and his wife Wanda Reid, her husband Lee Owens, her daughter Susan Owens Eaton (John), grandsons Alex (Xinyan), Chris and Neal Eaton, great-grandson Owen Eaton and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Washington Idaho Symphony.
The family also wishes to thank Serenity Place of Lewiston for their exceptional loving care for Roberta.
A memorial service in Roberta’s honor will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Congregational Presbyterian Church, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston, with light refreshments to follow.
Cremation Society of Idaho in Boise is in charge of arrangements.