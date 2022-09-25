Roberta Jean Reid Owens

Jan. 27, 1926 - Sept. 15, 2022

The elegant and gracious small-town girl from Virginia, who ventured west as a young woman and determined to stay for over 70 more years, has traveled beyond us to her next appointment. Our dear sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend died Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Boise after a brief illness.