A month before her 80th birthday, Roberta “Birdie” Lou Howlett passed away Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at Living Spring Residential Care with family by her side.
Born Dec. 11, 1941, to Grace (Heinzerling) and John Frazier in Culdesac, she was one of four children. The family made their home in Clarkston. She graduated from Clarkston High School in 1960. While attending high school, she worked at Lewiston Morning Tribune and Sno Crop.
She married Melvin J. Nye on Sept. 12, 1960, and together they had four children, Ernie, Kari, Mike and Michelle. They were married for 10 years. During this time they lived in Clarkston and San Jose, Calif., where she held jobs at National Bank of Commerce and Lockheed Aircraft Corp.
Mom didn’t let anything get in her way. On her own and as a mother of four children between the ages of 3 and 7, she put herself through nursing school at Lewis-Clark State College from 1970-72 and earned her associate degree. She went on to work as a critical care nurse at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.
She later married Dr. James I. Howlett Sr. on May 5, 1973. He also had four children, James Jr., Cheryl, Brian and Adrienne. Together they had a daughter, Angie, in 1975.
She worked at Howlett Chiropractic Clinic for 10 years, then went to work for Nutri Systems in Lewiston. She also managed the Boise Nutri Systems that she and Jim purchased and later sold. After this she returned to nursing at Rivercrest Hospital. Her last job prior to retiring was working as a nurse for the State of Idaho Department of Health and Welfare for 15 years where she provided unconditional compassionate care to her behavioral health clients.
Mom was always up for an adventure. She enjoyed outdoor activities including golfing, snowmobiling, hunting, fishing and camping. We’ll never forget the delicious full-course turkey dinners she cooked for everyone at hunting camp. She and Jim liked spending time with friends, which included bowling on leagues for several years. She enjoyed watching westerns, her favorites being “Bonanza” and “Gunsmoke.” Mom loved hosting large family gatherings that we all enjoyed, including her famous Christmas parties. Her idea of a “potluck” dinner was for her to supply and cook all the food, making sure everyone was happy and full.
Mom embraced being a grandma with each grandchild having a special place in her heart. Always showering them with snacks and gifts, she liked to say her grandkids were “loved” not “spoiled.” Mom was a caretaker at heart, always putting everyone else first. She found so much joy in spending time and getting to know you, always giving and sharing her unconditional love. She was inclusive to everyone, where friends became family. Some of our childhood friends thought of Mom as a second mom and loved spending time at our house.
She is survived by her brothers, John (Mary Lee) Frazier, of Clarkston, Charlie (Kate) Frazier, of Lewiston; sister Sharon Wilcox, of Eagle, Idaho; sons Ernie (Vickie) Nye, of Spokane, Mike (Janeen) Nye, of Spokane, James Jr. (Jean) Howlett, of Asotin, Brian Howlett (Debbie Elliott), of Clarkston; daughters Kari (Dan) Favor, of Lewiston, Michelle (Dave) Redinger, of Moscow, Angie (Jerrmee) Beal, of Vancouver, Wash., Cheryl Howlett, of Bellevue, Wash., Adrienne Wilson, of Las Cruces, N.M.; 24 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jim; brother-in-law Harry Wilcox; and nephew, Steve Taylor.
We would like to thank Pat, Lucas, Michelle and the staff at Living Spring Residential Care for their exceptional care and compassion, as well as Nurse Megan and the wonderful team at Elite Home Health & Hospice.
Mom will be honored in a celebration of life from 1-6 p.m. on her birthday, Dec. 11, at Hells Canyon Grand Hotel.
Mom, your kids and grandkids have a life most can only wish for and a lot of that begins with you. You will be greatly missed but your legacy will live on because of who you were and the impact you’ve had on all of us.