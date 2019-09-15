Robert Wayne Rosenberg, 64, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Clarkston.
He was born Oct. 28, 1954, to Mary Margaret and Henry Axtel Rosenberg, in Clarkston.
Many knew Bob as a lighthearted, fun-loving and level-headed individual. He had a great passion for outdoor recreation. He loved fishing, archery and telling “whopper stories” around a campfire. He never met a stranger and had many friends all over the country. His favorite places were always close to home, from the bottom of Hells Canyon clear to the top of the Blue Mountains.
Bob took the party with him no matter where he went. He always had a good joke or sage piece of advice for anyone. Bob’s biggest wish in death was that everyone enjoyed the moment and that everyone play as hard as they work. He did this by taking his family on adventures to his favorite places and sharing the history of these places.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his children, Megan Elizabeth and Russel Thomas Rosenberg; loving wife Jeanne “Janette” Marie Rosenberg; and three stepsons, Hugh Arron, Ryan and Eric “Elvis” Bleeker.
Bob was cremated. Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston handled the arrangements. The family will be hosting an “Over the Hill to Heaven” barbecue and party from 2-4 p.m., Oct. 27, 2019, at the Clarkston Moose Lodge. All are welcome to attend.