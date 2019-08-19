Robert Thomas Whitney, 90, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Winston, Ore.
He was born March 18, 1929, to Charles Henry and Velma Mae Whitney in Yakima. His father worked on various dams in the Pacific Northwest, so Robert spent his youth in Washington, Montana, Idaho and Oregon. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1946 and was discharged in 1948.
Robert married Pat in Walla Walla. They were later divorced.
Robert was a man of many talents and his work life reflected that. He picked apples in the Yakima Valley, moved houses, delivered items and worked as a carpenter. He worked for a while building houses in Condon, Ore., where he met a young schoolteacher. He married Nadine Heimgartner on Aug. 21, 1966, at Good Hope Lutheran Church near Gifford, Idaho.
Robert and Nadine lived in Myrtle Creek, Ore., for a year before moving to the Winston, Ore., area. Robert worked at the Hanna nickel mine in Riddle, Ore., until retirement.
After retirement, Robert could usually be found fixing something. It didn’t seem to matter much what it was, he could make it work again.
Robert is survived by his wife, Nadine; two children from his marriage to Pat, Velma Jean, of Walla Walla, and Michelle, of Indio, Calif.; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, Robert Jr.
A service will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 21, at the Good Hope Lutheran Church, 28157 Settlement Road, Lenore. The Rev. Val Beesley will be presiding.