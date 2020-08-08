Robert Stephen “Steve” Kite, 68, of Clarkston, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
Steve was born Nov. 17, 1952, to Robert and Orpha Kite in Billings, Mont. He graduated from Billings West High School and attended Montana State University Northern near Havre, Mont.
He worked as a long-haul truck driver based out of Billings, Mont., until he and his family moved to Lewiston in 1992, where he began working as a warehouse manager for Eagle Transfer and Storage Trinaco, until his retirement in 2017.
Steve was an avid fisherman and could be found on a river or lake almost every day. He was especially fond of fishing on Clear Lake in California, where he would go every spring.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Orpha, and his sister, Miriam. He is survived by the mother of his children, Brenda Kite; his three children, Stephanie (Isaiah) Yarbrough, Robert L. Kite and William (Tiffany) Kite; his grandchildren, Riley and Kaiden Yarbrough, and Abigail and Preston Kite; as well as his sister, Tamara (Robert G.) Jones; his brother, Timothy (Sharon) Kite; and his nieces and many friends.
In lieu of a funeral service, a celebration of life will be held later this year.