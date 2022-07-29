Robert Scott Benscoter “Bob” passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at his home in Nordman, Idaho, on Reeder Bay, on Priest Lake. He was surrounded by his family.
Bob was born on Jan. 21, 1927, in his family home on American Ridge in Kendrick to Harry Scott (Pete) Benscoter and Mary Ella Lyle. Bob’s Uncle Walt drove to get the doctor in Kendrick in his 1923 sedan, but it was so cold that night that the radiator froze. After thawing the radiator, Uncle Walt and the doctor finally arrived to deliver Bob and his identical twin brother, Richard “Dick.”
Bob lived and worked on the family farm until he was 17. He married Dorothy June Forsman in 1945 in Clarkston, at Dorothy’s family home. He joined the U.S. Army Air Corps and departed for boot camp in July 1945. He was first stationed in Biloxi, Miss., and then transferred to Denver, where Dorothy joined him in the fall of 1945. Bob was honorably discharged in 1946 after World War II ended.
Bob and Dorothy lived in Denver for about a year before moving to Lewiston, where he worked for C.C. Anderson’s and, later, International Harvester, selling farm equipment. After some time, Bob began working for Lily’s Seed Company, which later became Cascade Seed and was later transferred to Spokane in 1950. Bob was Cascade Seed Company’s first employee and remained employed there until 1970.
In 1970, Bob and Dorothy purchased Grandview Resort at Priest Lake and they operated the resort together, until Dorothy’s passing in June 2000. Bob continued to manage the resort until it was sold in February 2014.
An important part of Bob’s life was airplanes and he loved to fly, receiving his pilot’s license in 1948. He purchased his own airplane in 1978 and gave aerial tours of Priest Lake to hundreds of guests. Bob and Dorothy took many trips around the U.S. in their Lake Buccaneer amphibious seaplane, which Bob continued to fly until he sold it to his close friends in 2012. In 1992, Bob and Dorothy purchased a condo in Lake Havasu City, Ariz., where they enjoyed the warmth and friendships they made there during the winter months. Bob was a longtime member of the Elk’s Club in Lake Havasu, where he frequently enjoyed dinner, dancing and visiting with friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife, Dorothy. He is survived by his twin brother, Richard Lyle, and wife Vicky Benscoter; son Richard and his wife Barbara Benscoter, of Nordman, his son Roger and his wife Maryna Benscoter, of Austin, Texas; daughter Linda Bunch, of Spokane; and daughter Pamela and her husband Steve Dombroski, of Nordman. Bob had eight grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
A memorial will be held at 2 p.m., Sept. 17, at Priest Lake Community Church, 25 Creekside Drive, Priest Lake. Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport, Wash., is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com.