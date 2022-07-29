Robert Scott Benscoter “Bob” passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at his home in Nordman, Idaho, on Reeder Bay, on Priest Lake. He was surrounded by his family.

Bob was born on Jan. 21, 1927, in his family home on American Ridge in Kendrick to Harry Scott (Pete) Benscoter and Mary Ella Lyle. Bob’s Uncle Walt drove to get the doctor in Kendrick in his 1923 sedan, but it was so cold that night that the radiator froze. After thawing the radiator, Uncle Walt and the doctor finally arrived to deliver Bob and his identical twin brother, Richard “Dick.”