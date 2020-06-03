Robert Sanford Shreve was born Dec. 3, 1944, in Appleton, Wis., and passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Coos Bay, Ore.
Bob to most (Sandy to his siblings and cousins), was the firstborn son of Robert and Constance Kelly Shreve, who cherished him.
Bob grew up in Wisconsin, Colorado and Idaho. While in Denver, in the 1960s, he was center on the Cherry Creek High School basketball team as he was the tallest boy, at the towering height of 6-foot-2. Following his graduation, he accepted a football scholarship at Colorado State College (University of Northern Colorado) but an injury ended his football career.
The Vietnam War altered Sandy’s educational plans. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Seoul, Korea. It was the best thing that ever happened to him, he would later say, as that is where he met his wife, Soon Ok. It is a beautiful love story that began when he fell in love at first sight. It took Soon Ok a bit longer. After several years of a trans-Pacific courtship, Soon Ok arrived in the U.S., where she and Sandy were married in his parents’ home in October 1971.
Following his military service, Bob graduated in accounting from the University of Idaho in 1973. As a senior, he received the Kendrick Award from the UI College of Business. He was recruited by a national accounting firm, but his independent soul did not fit well in the corporate culture. He found his niche spending more than 40 years as an accountant and later a CFO for several Native American tribes throughout the Pacific Northwest.
Sandy was proud to be father to son Craig, and later father-in-law to Wendi. His grandchildren, Ava and Greyson, occupied a very special place in his heart. A conversation with Sandy would not be complete without a mention of his brilliant and talented grandchildren.
Sandy is survived by his wife, Soon Ok, in Coos Bay; son Craig (Wendi); grandchildren Ava and Greyson, of Silverdale, Wash.; sisters Sue Derryberry, of Port Orchard, Wash., and Linda Davidson (Mike), of Coeur d’Alene; and sister-in-law Soon Ja Im (Hui Taek), of Lynnwood, Wash. He is also survived by loving nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother John and brother-in-law Tim Derryberry.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Wash. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that individuals make a gift to the charity of their choice.