Robert (Rob) Hans Budweg Jr., age 76, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, at his family home in Hunters, Wash., with his wife Jo by his side.
He was born July 28, 1946, in Lewiston, to Robert Hans Budweg Sr. and Phyllis Andrews Budweg.
Rob graduated from South Salem High School in Oregon in 1965. He continued his studies at Oregon State University for one year in the field of Geology, then attended Lane Community College in Eugene, studying psychology and social science. From 1969-71, he attended the University of Oregon (Go Ducks!), majoring in education.
Rob’s first teaching job was in Craigmont, from 1971-73. While teaching, he completed graduate school during the summer of 1971 and attended the University of Idaho in the summer of 1972. His first daughter, Lisa Marie, was born Dec. 21, 1973, in Springfield, Ore. Rob always looked forward to his time with Lisa, during spring and summer vacation and their road trips to the ocean.
Rob completed his master’s in energy and conservation with math and reading endorsements at the University of Oregon, from 1974-78. There were times during his college career Rob lived out of his car to put himself through school. He was proud of how far he had come in his life.
Rob’s next teaching job was in Drain, Ore., where he taught math for grades fourth through eighth and initiated the chess club at North Douglas School District. He also served as the summer program and swimming director at the city pool.
In 1978, while Rob was visiting his family in Edgewood, Wash., he rented a Thunderbird from Jo at Dollar Rent A Car. He continued to talk to his dad about the girl he rented the car from. Finally, his dad offered to rent the car for an additional day so Rob could take her to dinner. The rest, as they say, is “history.” Rob and Jo married March 17, 1979.
Their daughter Jennifer Barlynn was born May 14, 1980, in Cottage Grove, Ore. Very few babies were being born on that day, and the nurses enjoyed taking the time to style her hair. Shortly after her birth, Mount St. Helens blew. Jen-Jen enjoyed going to Boy Scout outings and basketball camps with Rob.
In 1980, they moved to North Franklin School District in Connell, Wash., where Rob was a Title I reading instructor and wrestling coach. In the late spring of 1981 he, Jo and their daughter Jenny traveled to Hunters, Wash., to interview for a teaching position. The first thing he said when driving into Hunters was, “Wow, this would be the perfect place for Boy Scouts.” He interviewed with Superintendent Roy Graffis and at the close of his interview, Roy stated, “We have some trailers you can look at for living arrangements. You have 20 minutes to give me your decision.” Luckily, Diane Benson referred them to a house for rent. The Budwegs leased from Babe and Smitty Smith for three years, until given the option to purchase.
During that time, Melinda Jo “Mouse” was born March 30, 1983, in Spokane. Jo’s doctor insisted she was having a boy; this was before ultrasounds were common. Ironically, Mindy has the infamous Budweg bent pinky that is prevalent in the men of the family. Rob was all about teaching his girls to be independent women. When Mindy was the tender age of 7, Rob taught her how to run the rototiller and lawnmower. Some of her fondest memories were huckleberry picking, venturing into the woods and working outside with her dad.
On May 7, 1985, Sharon Arlene entered the scene at Holy Family Hospital in Spokane. Sharon was a very easy baby, who loved to eat and sleep. Rob called Sharon “Bear-Bear” (even while she was his student in fifth grade) and that nickname still follows her to this day. Rob truly loved his girls and was genuinely interested in their lives, work and family.
During his entire career at Columbia, Rob was passionate about supporting students, both in sports and education. Rob was involved in Boy Scouts, coaching, swimming instruction, water district commissioner, fire district volunteer, a notary public and the 2002-2003 grandmaster of Odd Fellows in the state of Washington. Rob made it his goal to visit every Odd Fellows lodge in the state. Some of his fondest memories include traveling to see family in Michigan, going to the Oregon Coast, rock hounding, gardening and most of all, family gatherings.
Rob’s wife, children, grandchildren, pups and garden were the pride and joy of his life. Rob was an amazing husband, dedicated father, grandfather, brother, uncle, educator and community member. He was a forgiving and kind man who always had time for conversation. His passion for education, chess, sports, ancestry and most of all, family time will live on through family, former students and friends. One of Rob’s favorite sayings as visitors left was, “Don’t take any wooden nickels,” so make sure to check your change.
Rob was preceded in death by his younger brother Fred Budweg, father Robert Hans Budweg Sr., mother Phyllis Andrews Budweg and granddaughter Laurelai.
Rob is survived by his wife of 43 years Jo “Jo-Jo” Budweg; daughters Lisa, Jen, Mindy “Mouse” and Sharon “Bear-Bear.”
His grandchildren by family — Lisa: Joscelyn “Jaws”, Josiah, Lael and Judah.; Jen: Zaven, Treven and Jaaron. Mindy (Michael): Makenna, Michael Jr. and Madelon Mimi”; Sharon: Anaiah, Justyne and Reegan.
Brother Howard (Barb) Budweg. Charlene Budweg, widow to Fred Budweg and always family. Pups Jordy and Luna.
A celebration of Rob’s life will be at 2 p.m., Aug. 27, 2022, at Columbia School in Hunters, with Pastor Ed Dashiell presiding. Memorial contributions may be sent to Cedonia Community Church, located at 4562 Highway 25 South, Hunters, WA 99137 or Columbia Youth Sports in memory of Robert Budweg located at 4961 Hunters County Shop Road, Hunters, WA 99137.