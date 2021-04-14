Robert Ray Morgan

Robert Ray Morgan, “Bob,” 81, of Anchorage, Alaska, born Feb. 9, 1940, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, of natural causes.

Bob was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Grace; his siblings, Rosalie and Charles; and his daughter Teresa. He is survived by his wife, Judy; daughter Tracy; stepson Rusty; and his grandchildren, Emily, Michael, Ciera, Bryce, Crystal; and great-grandchild Elijah.

No services will be held, as Bob requested. He will be buried in Lewiston at Mountain View Cemetery in the Garden of Honor.