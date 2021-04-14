Robert Ray Morgan, “Bob,” 81, of Anchorage, Alaska, born Feb. 9, 1940, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, of natural causes.
Bob was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Grace; his siblings, Rosalie and Charles; and his daughter Teresa. He is survived by his wife, Judy; daughter Tracy; stepson Rusty; and his grandchildren, Emily, Michael, Ciera, Bryce, Crystal; and great-grandchild Elijah.
No services will be held, as Bob requested. He will be buried in Lewiston at Mountain View Cemetery in the Garden of Honor.